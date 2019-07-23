ADU reorganizes, acquires The Appliance Source

Zarren Law Group (ZLG), a boutique business transactional law firm, has represented Appliance Distributors Unlimited (ADU), of Linthicum, in its corporate reorganization, as well as ADU’s acquisition of The Appliance Source. ADU is a dealer of high-end kitchen appliances in the mid-Atlantic and now operates eight locations.

Since 1982, AUD has served home builders, kitchen designers, contractors, property managers and homeowners remodeling their kitchens. Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander served as tax and accounting advisers to ADU.