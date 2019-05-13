ADM acquires Laser Skin & Vein Center

Anne Arundel Dermatology Management (ADM), a portfolio company of NMS Capital that operates several locations in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor and the general area, has partnered with Laser Skin & Vein Center of Virginia. Founded in 1983 and led by Dr. David McDaniel, LSVC serves its patients from one location in Virginia Beach, Va., and has been providing cosmetic dermatology patient care for more than 35 years. Dr. David McDaniel will continue to lead LSVC.

With the addition of LSVC, ADM now provides support services to 49 clinic locations across three states and more than 125 providers. As part of the affiliation, LSVC will benefit from ADM’s extensive administrative and support services, including investments in information technology and electronic medical records, revenue cycle management, payer credentialing and other functions.