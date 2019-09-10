ACell, Southmedic launch Gentrix in Canada

ACell Inc., of Columbia, and Southmedic have announced the Canadian launch of the GentrixTM Surgical Matrix family of devices, comprised of ACell’s platform MatriStem UBM (Urinary Bladder Matrix) technology.

Gentrix products have been shown to facilitate the remodeling of biomechanically functional, site-appropriate tissue and demonstrate resistance to infection through a bacteriostatic effect. The products may be utilized to manage a variety of complex hernia and abdominal wall repairs, including in a contaminated field.

“Our partnership will now offer Canadian surgeons and patients access to safe, cost-efficient, and clinically effective devices for complex hernia repair,” said Patrick McBrayer, ACell president and CEO.