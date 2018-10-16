ACell, Southmedic Launch New Product

Columbia-based ACell, and Southmedic, have announced the Canadian launch of Cytal Wound Matrix and MicroMatrix devices. Cytal Wound Matrix (1-, 2-, 3- and 6-layer), Cytal Burn Matrix and MicroMatrix are all comprised of ACell’s proprietary MatriStem UBM (Urinary Bladder Matrix) technology, and facilitate the remodeling of functional, site-appropriate tissue. The products may be utilized to manage a variety of complex acute and chronic wounds.

“We have been pleased to partner with Southmedic over the last year to successfully market their Dynamic Tissue Systems product line in the U.S.,” said Patrick McBrayer, ACell President and CEO. “Our collaborative relationship will now offer physicians and patients in Canada an exciting and effective new option for treating hard-to-heal wounds.”