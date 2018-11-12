AAMC Receives ‘A’ for Patient Safety

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has been awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes AAMC’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. The Leapfrog Hospital Survey reports on hospital performance to empower consumers to find the highest-value care and to make informed decisions.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. AAMC was one of 855 hospitals across the U.S. awarded an A in the fall 2018 update of grades.