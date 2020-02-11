AAMC partners with Sheppard Pratt

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has partnered with Sheppard Pratt Health System to lead the expansion of AAMC’s behavioral health services and address the growing need for accessible, high-quality mental health and addiction services in Anne Arundel County and its surrounding communities.

Sheppard Pratt and AAMC have selected Rod Kornrumpf to serve as vice president of behavioral health at AAMC to help lead the management of the new 16-bed mental health hospital, partial hospitalization program, and Pathways business operations. Kornrumpf will also help oversee the associated clinics, facilities, and staff. He previously served as the regional executive director for behavioral health for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health/Union Hospital partnership.

“Few health care needs are more misunderstood than those involving mental health,” said Kornrumpf. “Through the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, we are not only increasing critically needed mental health services in the region, but we are signaling a new era in which mental health is recognized as essential to overall health and is a true health care priority. I’m honored to be a part of this legacy.”

The behavioral health services offered in the new mental health hospital will include inpatient mental health care, a psychiatric partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient programs, residential and outpatient substance use services, and referral and care coordination to community-based treatment and support services.