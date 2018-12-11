AAMC Named Among Baltimore Metro Area Top Workplaces

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Baltimore Sun Media Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics). The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”