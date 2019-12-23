AAMC gets a new president

Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health, has appointed Sherry Perkins, as the new president of Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), effective early next year. This appointment comes with a unanimous endorsement by AAMC’s Board of Trustees.

Perkins has a 30-year career in the health care industry with leadership roles in major Maryland and Delaware health systems, including serving as president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Capital Region Health. There she led governance, quality, regulatory, and operational improvements.

As president of AAMC, Perkins is returning to the medical center where she formerly served as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer from 2006 until 2016.

Perkins is an adjunct associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing and a member of the board of directors for the Maryland Patient Safety Center. She is a national adviser to the Institute for Patient and Family Centered Care and the GetWellNetwork O’Neil Center Clinical Advisory Board and a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

Perkins holds a B.S.N. from Baylor University, M.S from Texas Woman’s University and a Ph. D. from the University of Kansas. She is also a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania fellows program in management.