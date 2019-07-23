AAMC, Doctors sign agreement

After announcing the intent to partner in May, Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) and Doctors Community Health System (DCHS) have signed a definitive agreement. The transaction will allow them to move forward with plans to form a new health system to serve the region.

“The new health system will reimagine community care, improving access and population health while expanding services throughout Maryland,” said Victoria Bayless, president and CEO of AAMC. “We will continue our community focus and provide the personalized and localized care that our patients need. We want to ensure that the care our patients receive is from those who know the region and have a longstanding commitment to meeting the needs of our communities.”

Bayless will also serve as chief executive officer of the new system. Paul Grenaldo, who served as chief operating officer at DCHS since 2010, will succeed Philip Down as president of DCHS. Down will serve as strategic advisor to the new health system.

AAMC and DCHS will initially maintain their own governing boards with both organizations having representation on the board of the new health system. A name for the new health system will be announced later this summer. The full integration is expected to take up to two years.