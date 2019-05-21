AAMC, Doctors Community Health to form new health system

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), of Annapolis, and Doctors Community Health System (DCHS), of Lanham, are working toward a definitive agreement to create a new health system that will serve the region.

Last year, DCHS began the search for a partner to help strengthen its existing services, make new investments, and to continue to meet the needs of patients and the Prince George’s County community. While the hospitals have primary locations in separate counties, there are bordering service areas between the two, with AAMC serving patients in Prince George’s County through locations in Largo and Bowie, and DCHS serving patients in its Crofton location.

“Partnership is essential for independent hospitals that are working to navigate the rapidly changing health care environment,” said Philip Down, CEO of DCHS. “We vetted many affiliation opportunities, and ultimately chose Anne Arundel Medical Center because of our shared values of community service and quality care.”

Through the new health system, AAMC plans to invest up to $138 million over five years in the existing DCHS campus and its information technology infrastructure, expand inpatient and outpatient services, and launch much-needed programs that support the Prince George’s County Community Health Needs Assessment.

Due diligence discussions are expected to continue for the next 30 days. A name for the new health system will be announced this summer.