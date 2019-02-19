AAMC announces OB-GYN residency program

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to start an Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) residency program, a four-year residency program with four residents per year, for a total of 16 residents.

The program accreditation marks another milestone for Graduate Medical Education (GME) at AAMC as the hospital’s second ACGME-accredited residency program. The GME program at AAMC provides training to doctors after they have completed medical school. Recruitment for OB-GYN residents, post-graduate year one, will begin in September 2019, with the first OB-GYN residents starting the program on July 1, 2020.

AAMC is the second-busiest obstetrical unit in the state of Maryland, with more than 5,500 deliveries each year.