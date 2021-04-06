AAEDC updates RFS grant program

The Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC) has updated its list of businesses eligible to apply for the Restaurant and Food Service (RFS) Grant Program to reflect its aim to assist businesses that were not served in previous application rounds.

The AAEDC is now able to disburse $2.1 million from the state of Maryland to fund additional grant applications for restaurants with dine-in seating and no drive through; caterers; county-based businesses with a liquor service license, but no food license; and locally-owned food service establishments with a walk up window.

The new round opens on Monday, April 19, and closes on Friday, April 30. The grants can be used for working capital and expenses related to implementing pandemic related safety measures. Businesses that received a previous RFS grant should not apply again during this reopened application period. Should additional funds be available after this application period closes, AAEDC will notify previous grant recipients with more information. Inquiries from businesses should be directed to grants@aaedc.org.

