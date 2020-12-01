AAEDC opens food service recovery grants

The Restaurant and Food Service Recovery Grant (RFSG) aims to help restaurants and food service businesses in the county that have been impacted by a significant reduction in revenue because of pandemic related restrictions while also trying to afford new costs related to ensuring employee and customer safety as well as regular operating expenses. The program is specifically targeted to food trucks, catering businesses, bed and breakfast establishments and dine-in, non-drive-through restaurants.

The program is supported by $5 million in CARES Act funding as announced by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. As the food service industry is a major employer, contributes to the county’s tax base and is an important in partner in the pandemic economy, many businesses in this sector will be able to benefit from this vital program.

The grant – which cannot be used for any expenses previously covered by another federal, state or local government COVID-19 related program, losses covered by an insurance policy or capital improvements to the business property ̶ will be disbursed in the following amounts to qualified and approved businesses:

$10,000 for catering businesses, bed and breakfast establishments and dine-in, non-drive through restaurants

$5,000 for food trucks

AAEDC is committed to serving as many qualified businesses as possible. A qualified business must:

Be located in Anne Arundel County;

Have been open and operating prior to March 13, 2020;

Be in good standing with the State of Maryland Department of Assessments & Taxation;

Submit a copy of an active food service license issued Anne Arundel County Department of Health,

Submit a signed W-9 form; and

Upload a voided company check to facilitate an ACH deposit of the grant amount to the business bank account.

To apply, visit https://rfsg.aaedc.org.