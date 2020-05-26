AAEDC offers small business protection grants

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the Small Business Customer and Employee Protection Grant Program, which is designed to assist local businesses purchase products and services needed for safe reopening in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

The program is supported with $ 5 million from the county’s allotment of funding from the federal CARES Act and will be managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.

“Local government will never have the resources to prevent the economic disruptions brought on by this pandemic, but we can step in to help small local businesses meet the challenges they face in protecting both their customers and their employees from COVID-19.” said Pittman. “This program not only helps our small businesses to reopen safely, but it allows them to implement best practices that will serve the future public health needs of our county.”

For more information, visit www.aaedc.org/business/financing-and-tax-credits/small-business-customer-employee-protection-grant.