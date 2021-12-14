AAEDC grant program addresses small business infrastructure

Anne Arundel County announced the Small Business Infrastructure Improvement Pilot Program (SBIIPP), a grant initiative to help small businesses afford the infrastructure improvements necessary to start or expand business operations.

The program will be managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) and is supported by $850,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding (ARPA).

Eligible projects include water and sewer improvements. A project must benefit multiple businesses, not just a single entity. Letters from neighboring organizations are required to demonstrate community support for the project. Community organizations include chambers of commerce and business, commercial condominium, homeowners and community associations. Funding is contingent on the Anne Arundel County Department of Inspections and Permits final approval of the project.

“This program is a good example of a public-private partnership,” AAEDC CEO Ben Birge said. “We believe such an investment of ARPA funds can result in business creation and expansion, improved communities, economic growth and job creation in our county.”

Applicants can be a for-profit business, a nonprofit entity, or other community and business organizations that are properly registered and in good standing with the state of Maryland. Applicants must be able to cover soft costs and associated fees as they navigate the project through the regulatory process.

The application period opened on Dec. 13, and closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022. More information is available at www.aaedc.org.