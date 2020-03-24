AAEDC CEO Walker exits, Seamon named interim CEO

Jerry Walker, who served as CEO of the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corp. (AAEDC) since County Executive Steaurt Pittman took office in November 2018, has resigned from his position. Jill Seamon, formerly the AAEDC’s administrative officer, is serving the organization as its interim CEO.

Walker offered a letter of resignation to Pittman that pointed out accomplishments at the AAEDC under Walker’s stewardship, most notably the strategic planning process that outlines strategies to grow various industry sectors.