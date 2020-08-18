AACC recognized for pandemic response

The League for Innovation in the Community College has recognized Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) with a 2019-2020 Innovation of the Year award, noting that the pandemic prompted “resiliency and vigor” from the college.

Among the accomplishments cited of the school’s administration and staff:

● Worked to migrate 1,250 classes online.

● Designed and reorganized training for employees and students new to the online format.

● Implemented a new, secure tool allowing faculty and staff to remotely connect to their work desktop.

● Rolled out a collaborative platform to provide the AACC community tools to assist with remote delivery of instruction and services.

● Expanded the student and employee loaner technology program.

“As early as February, AACC began to work to ensure continuity of operations and delivery of our mission despite a growing pandemic,” said AACC President Dawn Lindsay. “The unprecedented times required unprecedented responses, and I thank our faculty and staff for their dedication, innovation and hard work, along with the students being so open to adapting quickly and moving forward with success.”

The League for Innovation in the Community College, an international nonprofit organization, has a mission to cultivate innovation in the community college, and established the awards more than 35 years ago as a way to recognize significant innovations at member colleges.