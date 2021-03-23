AACC recognized as military friendly school 

Military Friendly has recently designated Anne Arundel Community College as a 2021-22 Military Friendly School for its efforts that improve the lives of veterans and military personnel.

The Military Friendly program measures the institution’s ability to meet certain thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement, or transfer and loan default rates for students, specifically, student veterans. Doing so measures the organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

More than 1,200 schools participated in the survey and AACC was one of 747 earning the designation. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.