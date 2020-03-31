A MESSAGE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Dear Readers and Friends, Dear Readers and Friends,

The mission of The Business Monthly is to tell the story of our local business community. In these times, local journalism is more important than ever! The Business Monthly staff is committed to keeping our readers and advertisers informed, connected and engaged during the challenges we now face.

The April edition of The Business Monthly has been printed and distribution is underway. You also can read the April issue in digital form with this link: http://amps.ampsinc.net/books/supy.

The Business Monthly is aggressively expanding our digital activities. BizWeekly will now be distributed twice per week – Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please feel free to forward and share BizWeekly.

In times of uncertainty, accurate information is the best antidote. Please feel free to send us news of importance to our community to news@bizmonthly.com.

Daily, The Business Monthly will be posting content on our social media outlets: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please visit these posts and “like” and share as you deem worthy.

Businesses can support local journalism. We will be grateful for your advertising and our readers will, too. With heightened interest and online communications, adding your advertising message to BizWeekly and The Business Monthly social media will help your business now.

Yes, we are in challenging times. Let’s follow the direction and advice of our elected leaders and health care providers and get through this as quickly and safely as possible.

We go forward in confidence that we are a flourishing community because of our creativity, hard work and collaboration. No virus will overtake the spirit of our community.

Let’s keep in touch. Onward and Upward!

Dan Medinger, Publisher