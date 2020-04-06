A letter from BWI Business Partnership Executive Director Gina Stewart

I hope you are staying healthy! We are into our third week of working remotely and, I don’t know about you all, but I miss people!!

I miss seeing my staff: Cate, Cynthia and Peach! I have come to love and respect these ladies for who they are, personally – along with their strengths and talents, professionally – since becoming executive director not quite 18 months ago.

And I miss interacting with YOU: our members and future members! Conference calls and webinars are just NOT the same. I have always been a very social person, even as far back as my grade school days when teachers constantly sent me home with notes saying, “Gina is doing well, but she is always talking to her classmates, which is a little disruptive to the class.” It is in my DNA, and having to change the way I am in such a short period of time has been a very REAL struggle for me!

It makes me wonder: When the COVID-19 crisis is over, how will we all react to being able to gather together again? Will we come racing back to see our friends, customers, clients, colleagues, or will we hesitate and not express physical signs of friendship – handshakes, hugs, etc.? Personally, I cannot wait to once again interact in person with family, friends, my co-workers, and you! I welcome your opinions: please reach out to me with your thoughts at gstewart@bwipartner.org.

Partnership Events

Keep an eye out for details about our upcoming Virtual Breakfast on April 15. Start your morning with a networking session: you will be seated at a “virtual table” with industry peers from 7:45 to 8:20 a.m., followed by a webinar at 8:30am presented by Ricky Smith, CEO and executive director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, who will provide us with an update on the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices are $30 for members/$40 for non-members.

Our last two webinars were quite successful, and we thank everyone who participated in them. If you missed either presentation and would like to view the recordings, please do! The T3 on the Redevelopment of Annapolis’ Waterfront was insightful and educational and Tuesday’s session, presented by HR Strategy Group, provided clarity and guidance for employers pertaining to the new legislation as a result of COVID-19.

Positivity

To quote the late John Wooden, Former US Basketball player and Coach of the University of California – Los Angeles: “Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out.”