$65K gift benefits Loyola’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Loyola University Maryland was awarded a $65,000 gift from the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation for the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CI&E). The gift will support the CI&E’s Baltipreneurs Accelerator and undergraduate Steering Committee Fellows.

The mission of the CI&E is to elevate innovation and entrepreneurship at Loyola and Baltimore. The CI&E’s Baltipreneurs Accelerator supports local entrepreneurs who run ventures that are operational in Baltimore City and who identify as under-resourced, with a preference for women and entrepreneurs of color who are traditionally undercapitalized and underrepresented as founders.

The CI&E’s Steering Committee Fellows provide guidance and a student perspective on the direction of the Center. Fellows take the lead on developing and executing key Center activities; partner with local organizations to develop volunteer opportunities; plan and promote panels featuring innovation hubs, model startups, and other ventures; complete outreach and engaging social media postings to promote the CI&E at Loyola; and partner with faculty members to create events related to innovation and entrepreneurship.