60 Percent of Americans unlikely to travel through year’s end

A new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and conducted by Morning Consult shows most Americans are still opting to stay home this holiday season with 61 percent of Americans not planning to travel for Thanksgiving.

The survey found that 29 percent of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33% are likely to travel for Christmas – an increase from 21 percent and 24 percent, respectively, compared to 2020. Those who do plan to travel over the holidays expect to drive, but rising gas prices may dampen those plans. Fifty-two percent of Americans say they plan to take fewer trips and 53 percent plan to take shorter trips due to rising gas prices.

“While vaccines have helped travelers feel more comfortable, rising gas prices and continued concerns about the pandemic are making many Americans hesitant to travel during the holidays,” said American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Despite a slight expected uptick in holiday travel this year, hotels will continue to face economic fallout from the pandemic, underscoring the need for targeted federal relief, such as the Save Hotel Jobs Act, to support the industry and its workforce until travel fully returns.”