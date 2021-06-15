Southwest Airlines opens new route to Syracuse

Southwest Airlines (SWA) has announced new three-times per day roundtrip flights from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to Syracuse, NY. It will begin on Nov. 14, 2021.

The new service announced is the eighth new SWA destination recently announced or started for BWI Marshall. New service between BWI Marshall and Miami started on Nov. 15; to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 14; to Savannah, Ga., on March 11; to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on May 6; to Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23 and to Jackson, Miss., on June 6.