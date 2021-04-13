Wayfair to bring distribution center, more than 250 new jobs

Online retail giant Wayfair is bringing a new distribution center and more than 250 jobs to Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan announced Wayfair’s plans to establish an approximately 1.2 million square-foot facility at MRP Industrial’s Eastgate Logistics Park in Aberdeen, where it will add more than 250 new full time jobs over the next six years. Wayfair, one of the world’s largest online destinations for home furnishings, generated $14 billion in net revenue last year and employs more than 16,000 employees throughout North America and Europe.

“We are excited to partner with Wayfair in opening a distribution facility right here in Maryland, which will bring more than 250 new jobs to the region over the next few years,” said Governor Hogan. “We are looking forward to welcoming this successful e-commerce company to our state as Maryland continues to flourish as the Mid-Atlantic distribution hub.”

“As we continue to expand our world class logistics network, our new Maryland fulfillment center in Harford County will further strengthen our ability to serve our rapidly growing customer base,” said Thomas Netzer, chief operating officer of Wayfair. “We look forward to welcoming the area’s top talent to join our award-winning operations team as we bring more than 250 new jobs to the community.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $750,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Harford County has approved a $75,000 workforce training grant to assist with growing the company’s workforce. Wayfair is also eligible for various tax credits, including the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit. Advertisement “By building this impressive facility in Harford County, Wayfair can easily reach one-third of the country’s population in just an overnight drive,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “Our state’s distribution and logistics sector is supported by not only the Port of Baltimore, but also five major interstates, and several railroads and regional airports, making Maryland’s location accessible and a major advantage for customers across the United States.” “Harford County is delighted to have a Fortune 500 company join our thriving e-commerce hub in the Perryman Peninsula,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. “Wayfair is a nationally-recognized household brand name—we welcome their investment in the county and state, and the creation of 250 new jobs providing a critical logistics function for the consumer.”