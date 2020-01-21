EN Engineering signs for BWI Tech Park

EN Engineering, a nationally engineering, consulting and automation services firm, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 29,000 square feet of space within 811 Pinnacle Drive, which represents an expansion from its existing 17,850 square foot space within Quarterfield Center in Glen Burnie.

The company intends to relocate approximately 100 employees to the single-story 48,120-square-foot flex/R&D building in BWI Tech Park, near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, during the first quarter of 2020. EN Engineering works primarily in the utilities, industrial and pipeline industries to restore and expand infrastructure, enhance and streamline systems and identify and record key assets. It was named by Engineering News-Record as among the top 100 design firms in the country.

“The central Maryland region features a strong concentration of highly-skilled engineers and we continue to attract the qualified professionals necessary to fuel our on-going growth and momentum,” explained Keith Johnson, Sr. Vice President of EN Engineering.