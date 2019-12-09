Roy Rogers partners with Singer EVI

Roy Rogers Restaurants has partnered with Glenelg-based Singer EVI to provide equipment fulfillment and kitchen design support for its existing and future quick-service restaurant locations.

Roy Rogers Restaurants have been focusing intently on investments to strengthen its operations, infrastructure and its consumer and franchise offerings in preparation to mount an aggressive expansion campaign. The company has added nearly a half-dozen new executives who are seasoned experts in restaurant operations and marketing.

It has added new and improved menu items, forged new partnerships to add or improve delivery, site selection, food distribution and marketing, introduced a new restaurant design and evaluated every aspect of its business to identify opportunities for improvement. In 2020, the company plans to roll out upgrades to its kitchen and storage formats and kick off a renewed expansion initiative fueled by franchise growth.

“Singer EVI has nearly 30 years of commercial foodservice experience and an extensive nationwide client list including quick-service and full-service restaurants,” Jeremy Biser, executive vice president of Roy Rogers Restaurants. “The company has well-established relationships with manufacturers to ensure that we can readily obtain the best equipment at the best price. Our new alliance will help us reduce initial and ongoing costs and optimize our equipment package, while also providing top notch service to our existing and new franchisees.”