Maryland’s last flour mill to close

A landmark Oella business that is part of the Ellicott’s Mills Historic District and dates back to the late 1700s will be closing its doors in early 2020. Wilkins Rogers Mills, a flour and corn meal milling company, will be shutting down its flour mill and relocate production, according to various media outlets.

The local mill produces flour and started producing private label flours for retail grocers in the 1970s. It has various flour-packing lines and produces and delivers flours and corn meals for businesses of all sizes all along the eastern seaboard. With the upcoming closure, Maryland will lose its last commercial grain mill.

Founded in 1913 in Washington, D.C., Wilkins-Rogers moved its operations to Ellicott City in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The company also has mills in Mount Joy, Pa., and Palmyra, Pa.