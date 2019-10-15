Ball announces HoCoDASH, $225K Innovation Fund

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball held an innovation summit to announce his new analytics initiative aimed at fostering innovation for the public good, in addition to announcing available grant funding for innovative ideas.

The event culminated in the launch of the Howard County Data Analytics and Statistics Hub (HoCoDASH), along with its new website. Additionally, Ball revealed Howard’s first innovation fund that consists of $225,000 in grant funding for projects that utilize innovation to improve the quality of life for county residents. To view the HoCoDash website, visit https://dash.howardcountymd.gov. To apply for the Innovation Fund, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/Branches/County-Executive/The-Innovation-Fund.

The application process will close on Dec. 6, at 11:59 p.m.