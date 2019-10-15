PM Pediatrics acquires Kindermender

PM Pediatrics, the nation’s largest provider of pediatric urgent care, has acquired KinderMender walk-in pediatric centers of Maryland, bringing its existing locations in Laurel and Timonium under the PM Pediatrics brand and relocating its locations in Columbia and Glen Burnie to new office space. The majority of the existing KinderMender team will remain on staff.

The four new PM Pediatrics locations join four other PM Pediatrics offices in Maryland, located in Annapolis, Germantown, Greenbelt and Rockville/North Bethesda. Future Maryland growth plans include offices in District Heights and Parkville.

Once the offices become PM Pediatrics, the hours will extend until midnight and there will be physician on-site at all times. Unlike traditional urgent care practices, PM Pediatrics treats children and young adults, exclusively.

The new PM Pediatrics locations are:

● 6630 Marie Curie Drive, Gateway Overlook Shopping Center, Columbia/Elkridge

● 6622-B Ritchie Hwy, Arundel Plaza, Glen Burnie

● 805 Washington Blvd, Laurel

● 1803 York Road, Timonium