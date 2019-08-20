HCGH’s Nurse Residency Program gets accredited

Howard County General Hospital’s (HCGH) Nurse Residency Program received accreditation with distinction as a Practice Transition Program from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Every newly licensed nurse hired at HCGH is enrolled in the year-long program, which supports their transition to professional nurse.

The program calls for the nurse residents to complete formal, unit-based orientation and associated classes, online learning and seminar-based education. The program includes structured presentations, critical thinking exercises, skill development and competency completion, peer support and mentoring.

“The program goes far beyond clinical orientation to prepare the residents to fulfill the professional role of nurses in delivering collaborative, patient-focused care,” said Jennifer Baldwin, vice president of nursing/chief nursing officer at HCGH. “The topics in seminars are designed to address areas that warrant further discovery and understanding and to foster growth.”

HCGH is the fourth hospital in Maryland and the first in the Johns Hopkins Health System to receive this designation.