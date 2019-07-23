Vohra Wound Physicians names a Center of Excellence

The Mt. Airy location of Lorien Health Services, a family-owned nursing home, rehabilitation and assisted living company, has been certified by Vohra Wound Physicians as a Center of Excellence for Wound Management. Only 10% of Vohra’s skilled nursing facility partners have qualified for this annual certification.

Lorien Health Services partnered with Vohra, of Columbia, to bring physician-led bedside wound care to the facility. A Vohra wound physician visits the facility weekly to treat residents with wound and skin issues, thus reducing the need to send residents out to wound care centers or hospitals.

In addition, Vohra has been awarded a Health Care Quality Account grant by the Maryland Department of Health Office of Health Care Quality. The funding will provide support for 150 nurses to become certified in wound care through the Vohra Wound Care Nurse certification program.

The $85,700 award is made possible through the use of civil money penalties that were issued to Maryland nursing homes. The program offers 20 hours of Continuing Nursing Education in 11 topic areas in an interactive online format. To register for this free education and certification under the award, visit https://vohrawoundcare.com/cmp/maryland.