HCGH holds Heroes in Health Care

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) will hold Heroes in Health Care, an evening benefitting the hospital, on Saturday, June 8, in the Kossiakoff Center at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.,

The fundraiser will honor the heroic acts of hospital caregivers in the emergency, intensive care, cardiac catheterization and cardiac rehabilitation departments and will include dinner and dancing to the music of The Junkyard Saints. Guests will also hear from heart-attack survivor Patti Caplan, of Columbia’s Village of River Hill. Caplan, who retired after 25 years as director of public relations for the Howard County Public School System in 2012, will share her story.

Zack Shariff and Louann Magi-Shariff are the honorary co-chairs of the event. Tickets cost $125, and all proceeds benefit HCGH. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hcgh.org/heroes or call 410-740-7840.