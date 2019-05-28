paSNAPsco Photo Contest Entries

The Patapsco Heritage Greenway is issuing a call for entries to paSNAPsco – a photo contest and exhibit depicting the diverse beauty of Maryland’s most historic river valley. Open to both amateur and professional photographers, the organization seeks images that creatively feature historic structures and attractions, the Patapsco River and its environment, Main Street moments, recreational opportunities, and cultural activities. Winning photographs will be featured in a 2020 Patapsco Valley Heritage Area Calendar.

Last year’s contest had eighteen photographers enter with forty-six photos. Winning photographs were displayed in the PaSNAPsco Photo Exhibit on Display from November-January at Atwater’s in Catonsville. Previously chosen winners and new entrants are welcomed to submit photographs for the 2019 PaSNAPsco Contest, but photographs submitted for the 2018 PaSNAPsco Contest are not eligible to be resubmitted.

Individual cash prizes of $100 will be awarded for the “best of’ in the following categories:

• STEP BACK (historical)

• NATURE NURTURES (environment)

• MAIN STREET MOMENTS

• GET OUT! (recreation)

• A MUSE (cultural)

In addition, a PATAPSCO FAVORITE will be chosen for a $200 cash prize, and a PEOPLE’S CHOICE award will be selected via an online contest component for a $100 cash award.

All photos must be taken within the boundaries of the Patapsco Valley Heritage Area. An exhibit featuring winning photos and other selected entries will be held in November. The deadline for entries is August 15, 2019.

The contest is sponsored by the Rogers Family of Ellicott City and made possible through a grant from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority. More information, contest rules, and entry forms are available at Patapsco.org or by sending an email to info@patapsco.org.