Kaseya acquires Bowie’s ID Agent

Kaseya, a provider of complete information technology (IT) infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, has acquired Bowie-based ID Agent, the threat intelligence and identity monitoring provider.

With the acquisition, Kaseya furthers its IT security management solution by combining user protection and infrastructure protection into a single comprehensive security suite. ID Agent’s products, including Dark Web ID, the channel’s number one dark web monitoring platform; and BullPhish ID, a first-of-its-kind phishing simulator and security awareness platform, join with Kaseya’s AuthAnvil identity and access management for multi-factor authentication, password vaulting, and single sign-on to provide complete protection for users – who are often the weakest link in the security chain.

Kaseya Security Manager completes the offering by extending protection to computer and network infrastructure, including network scanning, vulnerability assessments, detection of unauthorized user activity or software installations, to ensure the protection of servers, endpoints, and network devices.

“We’re thrilled to add ID Agent, our fifth market-leading acquisition in the last 18 months, to the Kaseya family and to integrate its visionary cybersecurity solutions into IT Complete, our platform to help IT organizations simplify their tech stack by providing everything an IT department could want -and more,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya.

ID Agent will continue to operate under its existing brand in Bowie and will continue to be led by founder and CEO Kevin Lancaster. “We’re so excited to be joining with Kaseya. The marriage of ID Agent with Kaseya’s existing security stack, will give external and internal service providers greater opportunity to be leaders in cybersecurity protection by staying ahead of emerging threats with powerful, cost-effective services,” said Lancaster. “This combination bolsters the IT complete platform and adds to the tremendous momentum that has seen Kaseya grow to more than 40,000 customers worldwide.”