Howard’s ScholarMe gets TEDCO funds

The Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) announced the second round of startups receiving funding and support through TEDCO’s Pre-Seed Builder Fund (the Builder Fund). The startups include Howard County-based ScholarMe, an all-in-one college financing website, which features touch points at scholarships, student loans and government aid.

“ScholarMe, remodel mate (Prince George’s County) and EliteGamingLIVE (Baltimore) are model, diversified investments for the Builder Fund,” said Angela Singleton, co-manager. “These companies are poised to grow fast and tap into big markets with unique product offerings that are disruptive. Each presents an opportunity advance TEDCO’s core mission of expanding the pool of diverse companies and innovative ideas that will make a lasting, economic impact in Maryland.”

“Opportunities like these three companies are the reason the Builder Fund made it into Governor Larry Hogan’s proposed 2020 budget for first-time funding of $1 million to expand investments for startups run by entrepreneurs from socially or economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” said George Davis, CEO of TEDCO. For more information on the Builder Fund, visit www.tedcomd.com/gateway-services/entrepreneurial-resources/builder-fund.