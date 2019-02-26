Airbnb MD hosts earned $57 million

From a recent Airbnb press release, Airbnb, the world’s leading community driven hospitality company, found its Maryland host community earned a total of approximately $57 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 383,600 guest arrivals to the state in 2018.

This comes as Maryland residents increasingly embrace the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income and make ends meet. There are now over 6,500 Maryland hosts who share their homes via Airbnb, typically earning about $5,600 annually in supplemental income.

“2018 was another great year for Airbnb in Maryland, with more local residents and small businesses able to benefit from the economic opportunities created by home sharing than ever before,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, spokesperson for Airbnb. “As we reflect on this past year and celebrate the beginning of a new one, we are proud to have played a small role in countless memories and cultural exchanges statewide — from summer trips to the holiday season. We look forward to continuing to help families across Maryland earn extra income while allowing countless communities to enjoy the tourism economy in 2019.”

County Total 2018 Guest Arrivals Total 2018 Host Income

Anne Arundel 48,700 $7.8 million

Howard 7,200 $1 million