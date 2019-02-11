Howard announces $1M grant to expand opioid crisis services

The Howard County Health Department has received a State Opioid Response Grant in the amount of $1,094,655 from the Maryland Department of Health to establish 24-hour crisis services at the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center for substance abuse, with an emphasis on opioids.

In 2018, there were 187 non-fatal overdoses and 41 deaths, 31 of these deaths were opioid related in Howard County; additionally, there are county residents who lost friends or family members to opioid addiction in other localities. This grant and investment from the state will help improve outreach efforts.

Through the county’s partner, Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center, current services will be expanded to include 24-hour short term monitoring, crisis stabilization, care coordination, medication-assisted treatment (buprenorphine induction, detox), transportation and referral assistance.

This grant will also provide the following.

A larger physical space which will allow for a 2-4 day stay to bridge the gap between request for services and a longer-term solution.

Screening, client monitoring and crisis stabilization services for individuals experiencing a substance use-related crisis.

Specialized medical staff available 24 hours per day to provide stabilization services and ensure proper care and services are available to those in need, day and night.

An available medical team to assess and monitor clients’ progress throughout their time at Grassroots.

A care coordinator and peer recovery specialist to ensure they are warmly connected to long-term or outpatient treatment as needed.

Video of the announcement is available at https://youtu.be/DO930_bJ-XM.