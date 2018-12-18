MPT’s Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Howard

Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, will feature a Howard County farm during a new episode airing tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

The segment featured on tonight’s episode is called “Preparing the Barn for Winter” and features farmer Dale Hough of Woodcamp Farm, in Mount Airy. Hough will explain how to winterize barns used to house livestock and will take viewers through the winterizing process as he introduces them to the beneficiaries of his efforts: a litter of piglets.