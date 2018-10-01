STATE SENATE DISTRICT 9

GAIL BATES (R) (Incumbent): It has been an honor to represent the residents of District 9 for the past four years in the State Senate. I am running for another four years because I believe Maryland needs experienced lawmakers who can address the needs of our residents to represent us in Annapolis. The experience I have as a legislator, former teacher and Certified Public Accountant helps me to understand the impact of the decisions that are made in the General Assembly. I believe very strongly in fiscal responsibility and making Maryland more attractive to businesses and job creation through lower taxes and reducing the regulatory burden. We also need to ensure all students receive a quality education so that the next generation of Marylanders have the skills they need to be prepared for the jobs of the future. We also need to work to improve transportation in Howard and Carroll Counties through projects such as the widening of Route 32. This project is key not only to improving safety and reducing travel time for residents, but for economic development in Southern Carroll County. I have a proven record of being able to pass legislation with broad support from both Democrat and Republican lawmakers, and I will continue to work with legislators from both sides of the aisle to address the needs of Howard and Carroll Counties and the state of Maryland as a whole.

KATIE FRY HESTER (D): Over 20 years, my work as a mediator and negotiator prepared me for public office. I worked with governments, Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofits, and communities to form partnerships, grow markets, create jobs, and train hundreds in partnership building. My priorities are education, healthcare, and thoughtful development. By investing in public education and making college/technical education more accessible, we can build a more effective workforce, especially in high tech sectors (like biotechnology, cybersecurity, alternative energy) and service-centric firms (like healthcare, construction, hospitality). We must constrain healthcare costs and ensure affordable coverage. We must explore creative, thoughtful ways to grow our economy while protecting Maryland’s clean water, clean air and green space. One of Maryland’s top challenges is attracting and growing businesses. A 2017 survey reported that 47% of businesses viewed Maryland as pro-business, up from 22% in 2011. This is progress, but we need more. We must expand programs that streamline business development, restructure tax systems that hurt business, and invest in public transportation to increase competitiveness. Additionally, incentivizing in-state hiring and procurement, simplifying regulations, and pro-

viding resources to make compliance easier would go a long way in making the Maryland’s business environment more effective and less burdensome, especially for small business. We can create win-win solutions by compromising and taking a long-term perspective. We need new legislators who move beyond partisanship, are independent-minded, and have experience in listening, building partnerships, and finding common ground. I will be a strong champion in Annapolis for Maryland businesses and communities.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 12

JOSEPH HOOE (R): Maryland has a lot of problems and they all come down to money. I’m running for state senator because I have a ready to go immigrant pay to work program that will raise $350 million per year for Maryland without raising taxes, and because I believe that we need to eliminate the nearly $500 million that the state pays annually to mega rich hedge fund managers, and instead invest the pension fund into low cost, passive index funds. The state pension fund has lost at least $1 billion over the past 2 years. This money could have been used to shore up the pension system, build new schools like Lansdowne High School or it could have been used to fund the social cause of our choice. The fact is, my opponent Clarence Lam has let us down and he doesn’t deserve a promotion. As your senator I will order a transparent accounting of all management fees paid and I will put a stop to the waste. Our retirees deserve security, our tax payers deserve protection from higher taxes and our children deserve new schools.

We cannot let our teachers and our police down. They need honest pension reform now before it’s too late. I own a successful business. I have created jobs, managed an employee benefits program, and balanced budgets. I have a plan that will restore the public pension fund for the hardworking teachers and police and all Marylanders who pay into this system. They deserve nothing less.

CLARENCE LAM (D): As a state delegate representing District 12 for the past four years, I have seen first-hand the values, priorities, and perspectives of Howard and Baltimore County residents. As our community’s healthcare needs grow and the healthcare policy debate becomes more complex, I will bring my experience as a preventive medicine physician and one of only four doctors in the legislature to expand access to care, reduce costs, and strive towards universal healthcare. As a faculty member who actively teaches at Johns Hopkins, I understand the challenges facing our educators and recognize the importance of high-quality, modern schools in preparing our students for the future. As your State Senator, I would prioritize improving healthcare, education, environment and transportation. To improve access to healthcare, I would work to reduce insurance premiums, co-pays, drug prices, and the rising costs of care for seniors. To ensure our public schools are the best in the nation, I would advocate for increased funding for new and modernized schools, retaining quality teachers, and workforce training and apprenticeship programs. Finally, I would work to protect the Chesapeake Bay, improve our air and water quality, reinvest in transit to help families and job growth, and rebuild our public infrastructure.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 21

LEE HAVIS (R): Lee was born and raised in College Park, MD, where he attended Prince George’s County schools from kindergarten to high school. Lee holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Connecticut and a JD degree in Law from the Catholic University of America. As a private educator and citizen activist in Maryland for most of his adult life, he had been an active leader for more open, accountable government in the state, especially to improve education through more choice and competition in the field. In 2013, Lee was appointed to the Prince George’s County Republican Central Committee, and in 2014, was elected to represent Legislative District 21 on that committee where he now serves as 2nd vice chair. In 2014, he was elected president of the Northern Prince George’s County Republican Club. Later, he organized Maryland Grassroots Republicans to help unify statewide support for principles and candidates of the Republican Party. Lee’s campaign focuses on lower taxes and free market solutions to bring about more citizen-friendly, accountable government to overcome the conditions of special interest politics that has dominated in the Maryland legislature for many years. Visit his website, http://havisforsenate.com for more details of his positions.

JIM ROSAPEPE (D) (Incumbent): More than 30 years of successful business and investment experience, as well as 12 years’ experience in the Maryland Senate focusing on financial, technology, and workforce issues. My top priority is boosting state support for businesses with skill shortages by expanding career and technical education and apprenticeship training.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 33

EDWARD REILLY (R) (Incumbent): My qualifications are both from private industry and government service. For 43 years I have been a Nationwide Insurance Sales representative. I have worked to protect businesses and individual homes, cars, buildings and liability exposures. During that time, I have been certified as an LUTCF and Certified Financial Planner. In 2002 I was elected to service of the Anne Arundel County Council and in 2009 I was appointed to the Maryland State Senate. During the last 16 years I have held various leadership roles in both bodies. I focus on helping small business with laws that help get bureaucracy out of the way so they can hire employees and make a profit. Representing District 33, central Anne Arundel County, I have been engaged in the Crownsville State Hospital repurposing, analyzing the placement of a new Chesapeake Bay crossing, handling traffic issues around Sandy Point State Park and other state roads issues, Rt 3, Rt2, Rt 50, etc. I am currently serving on the Finance Committee for the past four years dealing with insurance, banking, energy and disability issues. Issues for the coming years include resolution to access and pricing of health care and renewable energy issues.

EVE HURWITZ (D): No response.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 9A

TRENT KITTLEMAN (R) (Incumbent): I am seeking re-election to continue to help Governor Hogan restore economic vitality to Maryland. One party rule for so many years has led to serious over-regulation of business, up to and including the poorly drafted “sick and safe leave bill” that passed over the Governor’s veto last year. Other major issues that need the checks and balance of a two-party system are (1) balancing the budget without new taxes; (2) a non-partisan redistricting legislation; (3) funding transportation projects throughout the state; (4) holding government agencies accountable for every taxpayer dollar they spend; and (5) more specifically, how we address and fund the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission in its report on “Innovation & Excellence in Education.” Unless we impose a strong system of accountability and enforce it, we are likely to continue pouring money into education systems that demonstrably don’t work! We need to broaden the scope of potential solutions and encourage innovation instead of banning it, as the legislature did last year in its “Protect our Schools” legislation. That legislation is aptly named: it protects the “schools” — but not the children, and especially not the children who are forced to attend Baltimore City schools. Baltimore City has the 4th highest per-pupil expenditure in the Nation, and its teachers are the highest paid in the State. But despite substantive increase in funding over the last 15 years (since Thornton), the Baltimore City schools and students are faring worse. We have to ask, how much worse can it get?

WARREN MILLER (R) (Incumbent): No response.

STEVEN BO LEN (D): I am running for House of Delegates in District 9A to serve the citizens of Maryland. A 27-year veteran of federal service – US Intelligence, NASA, and the US Air Force, I have taken an oath to protect our Constitution; to defend our liberties, our democracy, and our American way of life. I am not a career politician. This is my first run for office. I live here, and I pay taxes here. For nearly ten years I have been proud to call Howard County home. I believe that we should elect people that will listen to us, look out for us, and who are committed to holding themselves and our government accountable to us. That we must put partnership ahead of partisanship, people before politics, and communities of faith and love above those who would sow doubt and spread hate. I worked at supervisory levels building, leading, and collaborating with teams across global enterprises to meet critical, national priority needs. I managed programs with budgets in the $100’s millions, supervising government civilians, contractors, and uniformed military personnel delivering successful global solutions to close the gap on national security issues. I earned a Doctorate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and have been invited to speak at international conferences and to participate in international earth remote-sensing science projects. I will leverage my leadership experience, education, and passion for serving to fight for our communities and keep Howard and Carroll Counties places we can all be proud to call home.

NATALIE ZIEGLER (D): As a small business owner, farmer and mother, I am disturbed by the anger and partisanship that has only increased since the last election. It has led to continued gridlock on issues we all care about, like education, health care, failing and overloaded infrastructure, and federal, state and local budget deficits. Marylanders can be proud that Annapolis functions so much better than Washington. Still, we have challenges to address. Our schools are slipping and many are overcrowded. Health care costs continue to rise faster than inflation. The opioid crisis and the lack of mental health care and treatment facilities must be faced. We need to get more for our tax dollars, and we need to set aside more for the inevitable rainy day when the federal deficit can no longer be ignored. Speaking of rainy days, Maryland, with its more than 3,000 miles of coastline, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and we must continue our efforts to preserve our environment. I am committed to working with both parties to solve these problems, and to making the kinds of fiscally sound investments in our community that will benefit all of our citizens and businesses. To learn more, please visit my website: Nataliefor9A.com

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 9B

BOB FLANAGAN (R) (Incumbent): I am a small business owner, a US Navy veteran, and served as Maryland Secretary of Transportation. I have been lucky to call Ellicott City home for over 25 years. One of my most important and unique qualifications is my record of successfully working with Governor Hogan, Executive Kittleman and Councilman Weinstein. The tragic Ellicott City flood demanded that we work together, across party lines, to facilitate healing, repairing, rebuilding, restoring and promoting Historic Ellicott City. I am proud of the role I played in its heroic resurgence. I have also consistently maintained a pro-business rating in Annapolis and have fought hard for our local small businesses. I was the lead sponsor for legislation exempting businesses in the historic district from the onerous business personal property tax. Following this election, we must continue to work together, regardless of party, to get things done for Marylander’s and avoid the gridlock of DC. My priorities include: Providing our children with the best possible education, fostering a healthy and competitive business climate, reducing the burden of fees and regulations, ensuring that job-creators, graduates, and retirees stay in Maryland, enacting non-partisan redistricting reform, increasing transparency and public trust, and improving road safety and mobility.

COURTNEY WATSON (D): As a state delegate representing district 9B (Ellicott City) in Annapolis, I will make decisions that are in the best interest of the public and are informed by my experience and background in business, in education, and in county government. In the private sector I am a commercial insurance executive for an international company working with privately held businesses. Every day I see first-hand the challenges that confront business concerns today and I understand the unintended consequences of specific government actions. As a former school board member, I appreciate the value of our top-rated school system, to not only the education of our students, but to the economic health of our county and the ability to attract new business growth. In 2019, the General Assembly will revise the state education funding formula and my knowledge of the needs of the school system will enable me to be a strong advocate for Howard County to ensure it receives its fair share of state funding. Finally, as a former Councilmember, I have an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of Howard County’s government and its $1.6 billion budget and will use that knowledge to analyze the state budget and make the case for more state resources for Howard County. At a time of deep political polarization, my long track record of working with both parties will help bridge that divide. I will make sure that my office is responsive when citizens have concerns or need assistance and I will always invite your feedback.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 12

BOB COCKEY (R): No response.

MELANIE HARRIS (R): I am running for State Delegate in the 12th Legislative District to make people’s lives better. I am a new mother, and I want to increase opportunities in education. My parents are on the brink of retirement, and I want to make Maryland friendlier for retirees, and to make it easier for seniors to age in place. My experience in the General Assembly leaves me qualified for a smooth transition upon my arrival in Annapolis. While most new office-holders need time to adjust, I have served as Chief of Staff for Senator Cassilly through legislative sessions, and I will be ready on day one.

I will fight for increased accountability with our tax dollars, and I support economic policies that will boost our economy and lessen burdens on small businesses and families. I lost a dear friend to the opioid epidemic, and I am focused on creating solutions to stem this epidemic. My top priority is education reform. I will work to reform discipline policies to stop the rise of bullying, work for increased accountability with education spending to ensure teachers will no longer have to go into their own pockets to purchase classroom supplies, and work on matching development with school construction to reduce overcrowding concerns. I am qualified not only due to my experience, but also my principles. I have worked hard both in snow and in the blistering heat to speak to as many constituents as I can. Strong work ethic and bettering my community is my ethos. I will be a caring and genuine representative for all people in my district.

MICHAEL RUSSELL (R): No response.

ERIC EBERSOLE (D) (Incumbent): As a public school teacher for 35 years, and now as a State Delegate, my life experiences and commitment to service have given me a well-rounded and fundamental understanding of the challenges that Maryland faces. I have been steeped in public service my entire career and, while serving in the legislature, my focus has been and will be on our children’s education, the economy, health care, and our environment. As a career teacher, I believe that we must balance accountability and innovation in our schools. We must ensure that all students have fair and adequate access to a quality education starting from a very young age. Further, I understand that a strong economy is connected to a strong educational system. Maryland should be on the front line of sustainable job growth by closing the skills gap and attracting job opportunities, steps that will grow our workforce for the future. As Marylanders, we should promote positive capital projects like renewable energy. I believe that we must protect and preserve the natural resources both for our personal health and the health of the state. Environmental protection not only supports our economy, but also our quality of life and public health. We must also continue to move toward affordable and comprehensive health care for everyone in our state. My job as a legislator is to take care of Marylanders and give them the opportunities they need for productive and happy lives. I will continue to work for a more equitable and stronger Maryland.

JESSICA FELDMARK (D): I am running for State Delegate to improve education, fight for working families, and protect our environment. I have spent the last 22 years working in nonprofit and government roles with a common focus of strengthening our communities and enhancing quality of life. Now I am ready to take my knowledge, experience, and commitment to getting things done to Annapolis. Having served as Chief of Staff to County Executive Ken Ulman and as County Council Administrator, I have extensive experience in government operations and legislative procedures, and I specialize in resolving complex issues with multiple stakeholders. I have a unique perspective on the importance of County and State government working together to best serve our constituents, and I have learned how to collaborate on solutions without compromising on values. Education is fundamental to our democracy, our economy, and the future of our society. We must ensure that our schools and teachers have the resources they need to help all students succeed and thrive and to return Maryland’s public schools to the best in the nation. As we work to close opportunity gaps in our classrooms, we must also work to close opportunity gaps in our society by increasing access to living wage jobs, quality healthcare, affordable housing, and reliable public transportation so the high quality of life we celebrate is accessible to all Marylanders. We must also strengthen our commitment to environmental protection and climate change mitigation and adaptation to provide sustainability for our future generations.

TERRI HILL (D) (Incumbent): I am asking for your support in my bid for a second term representing District 12 as a State Delegate because I believe my service to date has justified the confidence placed in me by voters four years ago. My belief that passion for fairness, love of people, experience as a small business owner, and the listening, problem solving and communications skills honed over 30 years as a plastic surgeon can positively impact the lives of Marylanders through the legislative process, has been born out.

Whether sponsoring legislation, collaborating to make good bills better or helping to put bad bills to bed, the issues of critical concern to our communities have been my legislative focus. My contributions have been particularly valued by colleagues and advocates in areas of

* healthcare affordability — where rising premium, deductible and prescription drug costs, which are stifling access to quality care for too many, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands more Marylanders are covered than ever before,

* high opioid use and overdose rates, as well as other addiction and behavioral health issues with greater focus on prevention and treatment,

* greater small business creation, growth and expansion support as their contribution to creating good jobs and economic expansion,

* environmental, economic, social and criminal justice sustainability,

* providing quality education regardless of zip code, and

* infrastructure improvements and transit solutions.

I’ve learned a lot in my first session about effective service and would build on the experience gained and relationships established.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 13

CHRIS YATES (R): There is a clear contrast between myself and my political opponents. Howard County Councilwomen, Jen Terrasa. My political opponent, co-authored a bill to make Howard County a Sanctuary State. It hit a nerve. Although it was defeated, it emerged at the state level to make Maryland a Sanctuary State both last year and this year without moving forward. I am against Sanctuary cities, counties or a Sanctuary State which essentially harbors illegal criminals. A vote for Jen Terrasa is a vote for a Sanctuary State. There is a clear contrast between myself and another political opponent Delegate Pendergrass. Miss Pendergrass has constantly introduced legislation for physician-assisted suicide. Although yet to pass, she has vowed to continue in this direction until it is law. I am against physician-assisted suicide for elders which is essentially senior abortion. A vote for Pendergrass is a vote for physician-assisted suicide for Maryland. There are areas in Howard County that are suffering from excessive loud noise pollution derived from new policies impacting arrival and departure of jet aircraft in/out of BWI. I am the former vice-chair of the state appointed community roundtable with the purpose of correcting this travesty. We have worked with the Maryland Aviation Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration for over a year with minor success. I hope the opportunity to serve Howard County in the General Assembly will give me greater leverage to introduce legislation to return flight operations to before the introduction of these misguided policies.

VANESSA ATTERBEARY (D) (Incumbent): I have served in the General Assembly since January 2015. I believe I’ve had a successful tenure representing District 13 in Howard County. I’ve sponsored and successfully passed major pieces of legislation that will positively affect the lives of all Marylanders. These bills include: HB 1646, ensuring domestic abusers have turned in their firearms and HB 819, creating a transparent process for handgun permit appeals. Along with my passion for community service, my qualifications include: a great Howard County Public School System education; a degree in Government from The College of William and Mary; a J.D. from The Villanova University School of Law; and several years of experience as a practicing attorney. I am also a graduate of Leadership Maryland’s Class of 2012. If I am re-elected, my top priorities for 2019 would include: 1) Education, specifically ensuring the funding and implementation of universal pre-k; 2) Domestic Violence & Gun Violence, continuing to fight for stricter gun laws to protect our children and families and introducing legislation to strengthen Maryland’s domestic violence laws; and 3) Economic Security, ensuring that all Marylanders earn a living wage.

SHANE PENDERGRASS (D) (Incumbent): I have represented District 13 in the House of Delegates since 1994, serving first on the Economic Matters Committee and then moving in 2002 to the newly created Health and Government Operations Committee. Over the years, I have developed an interest and expertise in health-insurance matters and now serve as chair of HGO. I work hard to develop bipartisan consensus on difficult issues to make sure the best version of a bill advances — or, conversely, to stop a poorly conceived bill. I have sponsored or helped shepherd through numerous bills designed to help ensure more affordable, meaningful health care for Marylanders. Examples include measures to help stabilize health insurance premiums and evaluate our options going forward; provide affordable prescription drug coverage for seniors; combat the opioid crisis; allow for electronic health records; require public reporting of health-care associated infection rates; and allow pharmacists to dispense birth control without a doctor’s prescription. Because of my position as HGO chair, I will continue to focus largely on issues that come to my committee. In addition, in my leadership role in the House of Delegates, I will be part of any discussions on how best to deal with fallout from ill-considered actions in Washington.

JEN TERRASA (D): As a lawyer and mediator with over a decade of experience serving Howard County as the councilwoman for District 3, I am uniquely qualified to be your next state delegate for District 13. I grew up in Howard County and graduated from Oakland Mills High School. I have a BA from UMCP and a law degree from UB Law School. After law school, I clerked for 2 years for the MD Ct of Appeals and HC Circuit Ct. Prior to serving on the Council, I worked for The Women’s Law Center and taught at UB Law School. On the Council, I chair the Zoning Board and represent the Council on MACo’s legislative committee. I have served as Council Chair and on Board of Directors of MEDCo as well as the Maryland Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. During my time as a legislator, I have worked to enhance public transportation, improve accessibility for people with disabilities, increase affordable housing, promote public safety, and ensure our schools have the resources they need to be outstanding. I am known for my responsiveness and thoughtful decision making, and for tirelessly working to make life in Howard County better for all of us. I plan to take my background, experience, and commitment to Howard County to Annapolis to continue serving you.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 21

CHIKE ANYANWU (R): No response.

RICHARD DOUGLAS (R): Maryland is blessed with the human capital, infrastructure, and geographic position to outperform any state in the nation economically. It only lacks the political will. The Maryland General Assembly has devoted more effort to expanding access to marijuana than to supercharging Maryland’s economy. If elected to the House of Delegates, I will push for the reordering of priorities that is so badly needed in Annapolis. With a better General Assembly, we will have a better Maryland.

BEN BARNES (D) (Incumbent): No response.

MARY LEHMAN (D): No response.

JOSELYN PENA-MELNYK (D) (Incumbent): No response.

RAY RANKER (Unaffiliated): Raised by a single mother after my father died in a car accident, I am where I am today because of the support of a loving family and community. I spent my whole childhood in Maryland public schools. After graduating from The University of Maryland, I served abroad for the better part of three years with different service agencies. These experiences strengthened my commitment to public service personally and professionally. As a pastor, I care for and walk with people throughout their lives, especially in the difficult times. I listen to people and support them, no matter their background or political persuasion. Our political system is broken. Big donors have out-sized influence on our politicians and our policy. Too often we wonder if politicians are primarily serving the interests of their big donors, or the interests of the common good. I am the only candidate who is not taking corporate or special interest money and even limiting what I’ll take from individuals so that it’s clear I work for you. With a different system, we will be better able to provide quality education, good jobs, criminal justice reform, transportation solutions, quality health care that’s affordable, and protection for our environment.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 31B

BRIAN CHISHOLM (R): No response.

NICHOLAS KIPKE (R) (Incumbent): No response.

HARRY FREEMAN (D): On social media, the following was asked: Why is it that every election my candidates always campaign on Healthcare and Education, and with every election nothing changes? My response to that question (and to the question posed by this publication) is simple, and the reason why I humbly request your vote and support at the polls. Every election you cast your vote, and every election there is no change because we keep electing the same people to represent us who ‘talk the talk’, and ‘don’t walk the walk’. I’m not here to play politics, nor be a party-line puppet. I’m here to be the change, and make sure you don’t have to ask this question ever again. To me, I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican ­— I care that your ideas are heard and acted on. I understand some of us won’t see eye-to-eye on every topic, but that is the beginning of the learning process. Politics isn’t about what the individual can benefit from. Politics is about those tough discussions where thoughts and ideas come together and the truth emerges. Tell me what you believe — I’ll tell you what I believe — then we find out how both of us can move this conversation forward. We are all Marylanders. You and I are members of the same communities. I have had the opportunity of honorably serving our country as an Army Veteran, and I look forward to honorably serving all of Maryland in Annapolis and within our communities.

KAREN SIMPSON (D): Karen Simpson is a survivor of domestic violence who has become a #MeToo champion for the safety of women and children — and the vast majority of men who respect the rights and bodies of women and children. Karen has been a Maryland State public servant since 1992, working for both Child Protective Services and the Board of Elections. She currently serves as the Education and Training Manager for the Maryland State Retirement Agency. She has extensive experience working in State government and Annapolis. Karen understand the problems facing our community and will be a voice of change to solve those problems. Karen is an artist who created her own business to sell her art. She consequently knows firsthand the challenges facing small business owners in Maryland. Her education and experience prepared her to tackle the issues facing our community. For example, she holds a master’s degree in Community Counseling that prepared her to understand how mental health affects the opioid crisis. Karen plans to use this expertise to help pull our community together by providing opportunity, equality, and fairness to every community member.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 32

MARK BAILEY (R): No response.

PATTY EWING (R): No response.

TIM WALTERS (R): I am a Program Manager with years of experience managing and growing programs. I have been responsible for profit & loss, growth, organizational change management, human capital, and making the customer successful. I identify the problem FIRST, the reason(s) for it, the possible solutions, all the impacts, and the cost to implement. All skills that would benefit the voters in assessing legislation. I believe cutting taxes and regulations will create a positive business climate that companies can thrive in, taking care of their employees. Governor Hogan validated this philosophy by Maryland moving from 49th to 7th nationally in economic growth. Tax cuts do not equate to a revenue problem but a spending problem. Reducing spending requires the critical task of shrinking government to live within its constitutional role. This will be challenging work requiring people willing to make tough decisions. Whether disarming Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Navy or managing a $200,000,000 intelligence program, I have made those tough decisions.

SANDY BARTLETT (D): No response.

MARK CHANG (D) (Incumbent): During my first term in the Maryland House of Delegates, I served as a member of the House Appropriations Committee which provides me a strong understanding of our state’s operating and capital budgets and how best to meet the priorities of Maryland residents. For two consecutive years, I was Chairman of the Anne Arundel County Delegation Capital Subcommittee and helped to ensure important brick and mortar projects in my district were funded. It is important that Maryland remains the leader in quality education for all students. As a member of the budget committee, I will continue to support funding for high quality education for all students from pre-kindergarten to higher education. School safety is extremely critical, and a $10 million amendment that I offered in a budget bill for school construction was approved which increased school safety grants to $41.6 million during this past legislative session. A strong education system is important for a strong and vibrant economy. I will continue to support policies to attract and retain high quality jobs in our state and help businesses with robust economic policies.

MIKE ROGERS (D): No response.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 33

MICHAEL EDWARD MALONE (R) (Incumbent): Governor Hogan selected me to fill the delegate vacancy created in early 2015 based upon my background. My educational experience includes a bachelor’s in accounting, master’s in industrial and Labor Relations, and Juris Doctorate. My civic experience includes serving as a Rotary President, PTA President, Cubmaster, Eagle Scout, Chamber of Commerce Director, and clinic soccer coach. My professional experience includes being a practicing attorney since 1993 and a small business owner since 2007. Most importantly, I have been married for almost 25 years and have four wonderful children. I believe the most important issue following the election will be ending gerrymandering in Maryland following the 2020 census. During the 2018 legislative session, I was the primary sponsor with 63 co-sponsors of HB-1022 calling for a ballot question which would require congressional districts to be drawn in a continuous and compact fashion following geographic and political boundaries. Said legislation did not pass. I have also supported the end of gerrymandering by being the only Maryland Delegate to sign a Supreme Court Amicus Brief calling for the end of political gerrymandering. Political gerrymandering results in polarized politics rather than intellectual honesty.

TONY MCCONKEY (R) (Incumbent): No response.

SID SAAB (R) (Incumbent): No response.

HEATHER BAGNAIL (D): No response.

TRACIE CRAMER HOVERMALE (D): No response.

PAM LUBY (D): I’m running to bring a voice to the voters in District 33 who for years have felt underrepresented. I have a diverse professional background and a history of community engagement and experience with many issues facing our Legislature. As an attorney and businesswoman, I’ve worked for large corporations, nonprofits, state government, and owned my own business. I understand the economic drivers and workplace realities that impact financial growth, employment, and fair labor practices.

While at the Maryland Judiciary, I advanced policies to help self-represented litigants get better outcomes in court. I developed Maryland’s first adult guardianship oversight program in Montgomery County to help the Court monitor its ever-growing case load. This led to my appointment on the AACO Adult Public Guardianship Review Board which reviews the status of our County’s most vulnerable seniors and disabled adults.

Currently I work for a nonprofit dedicated to substance abuse prevention. I see firsthand the devastating consequences of the opioid epidemic. Increasing prevention programs and eliminating the barriers for widespread, affordable treatment are among my top priorities.

I’m a parent of two children and a substitute teacher in our County’s schools. I know our kids are paying the price for insufficient school funding and inefficient school spending.

As past chair of the AACO Commission for Women and Board Member with the Maryland Legislative Agenda for Women, I’ve strongly advocated for women and families. I‘ve gained political experience by serving on the Board of the 33rd Democratic Club and as a graduate of Emerge Maryland, a program that trains Democratic women to run for office.

LIV ROMANO (Green): All my life, I’ve been determined to make a positive difference in the world. I grew up on the Golden Rule of, “Treat others how you would like to be treated”, and was taught that a little act of kindness can go a long way. A month before my third birthday, the mass shooting at Columbine happened. I have no recollection of it or life before it, but what I distinctly remember asking my mom after each mass shooting thereafter was, “Why does this keep happening?”. Her response was always along the lines of: “Don’t worry, this isn’t up to you to take care of. The adults will handle it.” That’s what I heard up until the Sandy Hook shooting. After that, her response became one full of despair that anything would change. I refuse to accept that as an outlook as to the kind of change our country is able of creating. I am done waiting for those adults to act, that is why I’m running. I grew up in the era where titles of “Democrat” or “Republican” don’t matter, because ultimately, they shouldn’t. All that matters is that we work together towards the common goals of solving our problems and supporting and protecting our people. If elected, that is exactly what I plan to do.