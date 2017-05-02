Community members are invited to attend “Founder’s Day: A Celebration of the Vision, Leadership and Legacy of James Rouse” on Tuesday, May 9, from 9 a.m.–noon, in the Smith Theatre at Howard Community College (HCC). The event is being presented by the Columbia 50th Birthday Celebration and HCC. It is free and open to the public.

The event’s moderator is Josh Olsen, author of Better Places, Better Lives: A Biography of James Rouse. The keynote speaker is Harvard University professor of urban planning Ann Forsyth, who will speak about “Health and Well-Being in Columbia: Early Aims and Future Potential.”

After her presentation, Forsyth will lead a roundtable discussion titled “Going Forward: Today’s Answers to Creating a Better City,” featuring the following community leaders.

● Ian Kennedy, executive director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission

● Heather Kirk-Davidoff, enabling minister at Kittamaqundi Community Church

● Nikki Highsmith Vernick, president and CEO of the Horizon Foundation

● Ken Ulman, former Howard County executive and now the president of Margrave Strategies

Columbia’s 50th Birthday Celebration began in March and is continuing through Saturday, Oct. 7, featuring a variety of community organizations and institutions that will be showcasing exhibits, events and activities throughout the 29-week celebration. More information is available at ColumbiaMD50 on Facebook and Twitter, as well as at ColumbiaMD50.com. Registration is encouraged at Columbia50FoundersDay.Eventbrite.com.