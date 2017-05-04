Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and members of the Long Reach Village Center (LRVC) Evaluation Committee have announced the selection of the Orchard Development Team of Ellicott City to purchase and revitalize the village center.

Plans submitted by Orchard propose a Village Green, community space with a pavilion, approximately 75,000 square feet of combined retail, medical office and commercial space, a food industry incubator and a vertical garden. The plans also call for 120 units of senior multi-family housing, 52 for-sale townhomes and 132 units of market rate housing, as well as structured and surface parking for approximately 960 vehicles.

Orchard has offered a purchase price of $2.5 million, and hopes to close on the sale no later than the first quarter of 2018 and deliver its first use for the property in the first half of 2020.

“Orchard has presented a proposal that delivers on the stakeholders’ suggestions and the key features they requested,” Kittleman said. “This redevelopment plan will help us achieve economic sustainability for this center, making it a vibrant community gathering place with amenities, services and areas for arts and recreation.”

Four proposals were received by the Evaluation Committee. The winning proposal will now be reviewed by the county’s Planning Board on May 18 before moving to the County Council for its approval. Following the council vote, Orchard and the county will finalize a purchase and sales agreement.