In Brief

Elville a Super Lawyer; Volke a Rising Star

Stephen R. Elville, principal at Elville and Associates, in Columbia, has been selected to the 2017 Maryland Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. This is Elville’s second year on the list.

Elville handles client issues related to wills, trusts, estate tax planning, powers of attorney, living wills/advance medical directives, Medicaid planning and qualification, estate administration, fiduciary representation, nursing home selection, guardianships, special needs planning, Social Security Disability Income (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and IRS tax controversy.

Additionally, Olivia R. Holcombe-Volke, associate attorney with the firm, has been selected to the 2017 Maryland Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in the state are selected.

She handles all aspects of estate planning, including the initial drafting of wills, trusts, advance directives and powers of attorney. She also regularly addresses the needs of elder law clients, assisting with Medicaid asset protection efforts, special needs planning and the issues attendant to mental and physical incapacity.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.