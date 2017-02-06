In Brief

Marriner Marketing Supports Plastics Industry Association in Launching New Brand Identity

The Plastics Industry Association, in partnership with Marriner Marketing, recently unveiled its new brand identity and launched an integrated campaign to build awareness for its core role in supporting the six segments of the plastics supply chain. The association, formerly known as the Society of Plastics Industry and now dubbed PLASTICS, sees an opportunity to grow and fully engage its members and the industry in helping achieve the vision of a “Better Industry. Better World.”

Launched in December, the campaign will unfold in the coming months through a variety of integrated communications elements, including print and digital advertising, e-marketing, website and social media as well as video.

”It’s essential that we listen closely to our members and do everything we can to meet their and the industry’s evolving needs,” said Mia Freis Quinn, vice president of communications for the association. “With the help of our research partner AmericanPublic.us, we were able to incorporate key audiences’ views about plastics to help us start to tell a bigger story. Marriner was fantastic about helping sift through all of our insights to create a clear voice and an impactful campaign that brings our new vision to life.”

Purple Cherry Awarded Best of Houzz 2017

Purple Cherry Architects, with offices in Annapolis and Charlottesville, Va., has won “Best of Design” on Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 20-year architecture and interior design firm specializing in custom luxury homes and estates was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that compose the Houzz community from among more than 1 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the users on Houzz. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on Purple Cherry Architects profiles. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.