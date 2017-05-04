Howard County Superintendent of Schools Renee Foose and the Howard County Board of Education have jointly announced Foose’s retirement from the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) effective May 2.

The Board immediately named Michael Martirano, former state superintendent of West Virginia schools and now a Howard County resident, as the county’s acting schools superintendent.

“I want to express my gratitude to the teachers, administrators and staff of the Howard County Public School System for their incredibly dedicated work during my five years as Superintendent,” Foose said. “Howard County is the Number One school system in the state of Maryland and one of the top school systems in the country, because of [their] leadership and commitment. I want to thank the students in the Howard County Public School System and their families for your strong support of our public schools. I also want to thank the public officials in Howard County who supported my tenure as superintendent and supported continued excellence in the Howard County Public School System. I am proud of my service to the Howard County Public School System and have every expectation that the commitment to excellence in our public schools will continue in the future.”

On behalf of the Board of Education, Board Chair Cynthia L. Vaillancourt issued the following statement:

“The Board of Education of Howard County wishes to express its appreciation to Dr. Renee Foose for her commitment and service to the Howard County Public School System. During her tenure, Howard County was consistently ranked the top school system in the state and one of the top systems in the country. We are grateful for her leadership. The Board has appointed Dr. Martirano as Acting Superintendent until the search is completed for a new Superintendent. The Board remains committed to maintaining the tradition of excellence in public education in Howard County.”