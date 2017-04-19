As part of efforts to enhance its messaging and external relations, the Howard County Chamber of Commerce (HCCC) has hired a new Communications Manager. Howard County native, Sylvie Porter assumed this new role on Monday, April 17. Porter is a seasoned communications professional having begun her career in journalism and communications in 2007 after receiving her Master of Journalism from the University of Maryland.

Most recently, she spent four years working with ABC2 News in Baltimore, producing the 5pm newscast. Prior to the newsroom, she worked as a Production Coordinator at Discovery Communications and as Vice President of Marketing at inSITE Training & Development.

This key position works in collaboration with Chamber staff and outside vendors to manage the organization’s overall communications program including weekly communications with Chamber membership, all promotional communications and outreach to media outlets. “We are extremely excited to have Sylvie join the Chamber team. Revamping our brand and corresponding communications is one of four key strategic plan components and an area that is vital for our continued growth,” commented Chamber President/CEO, Leonardo McClarty.

A Howard County resident, Porter lives in the Hickory Ridge Village of Columbia with her family. “I look forward to working with the talented team at the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, and helping the Chamber and its members continue to grow,” stated Porter.