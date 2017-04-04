Dual Stop Decision Will Preserve Historic Laurel MARC Station

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration announced a solution to preserve the historic Laurel MARC Station and deliver a new Laurel Park MARC Station to serve new development in the area. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and CSX Transportation signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the agreement will deliver the new service without impacting the commute time for MARC customers or CSX Freight customers.

“This solution is a perfect example of what we can accomplish working together,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn. “CSX remained committed to finding a way to deliver for Marylanders, while Howard County continues to work closely with the state and the private sector to spur regional economic development.”

A partnership group, including representatives from MDOT, the MTA, CSX, the State Highway Administration, Howard and Anne Arundel counties, Prince George’s County, the City of Laurel and the Laurel Park Development team will continue to work together during the next year to finalize details on implementation of service and specific plans for the new Laurel Park Station.

As outlined in the memorandum, service at the Laurel MARC Station will maintain its current level of service and the Laurel Park MARC Station will have limited service with three morning trips southbound to Union Station and three evening trips northbound to Laurel Park. The additional stops are being made possible by eliminating one morning flag stop (5:11 a.m.) at the St. Denis Station and two flag stops (6:53 a.m. and 6:01 p.m.) at the Jessup MARC Station. These commuters will be able to take MARC from the Dorsey Station and Annapolis Junction MARC Station, which provide ample parking options.

“Secretary Rahn, County Executive Kittleman and CSX officials have truly delivered on their promise to preserve the Historic MARC Station for the citizens of Laurel,” said Laurel City Councilmember Edward Ricks.