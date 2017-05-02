Merriweather Post Pavilion, always home to summer concerts, will also become home to a series of classic summer movies, with the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission (DCACC) announcing its first season of Merriweather Movie Nights. Utilizing the amphitheater’s high-definition video screens, and featuring food and beverage choices from Manor Hill Brewing & Tavern, the events will offer guests an outdoor movie experience unlike any other.

“We are excited to open Merriweather to our community for these music-themed movie nights, which are sure to offer something for everyone,” said Ian Kennedy, executive director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission (DCACC). “As the owners of this cherished amphitheater, we are excited to introduce new community-focused programming at Merriweather and these movie nights are just the beginning.”

The series kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend with the classic musical, “Grease,” on Saturday, May 27; and follows thereafter with “The Last Waltz,” in June; “Moana,” in July; and “School of Rock,” in August. Guests will have the choice of free, general admission seating under the stars on the lawn or within certain sections of the pavilion; or for $10, they can purchase a reserved pavilion seat in a prime viewing area, with access to the venue’s new party deck.