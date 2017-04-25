BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport expects to release a new master plan for its campus in the near future, and also plans to issue another request for proposals by the end of 2017 for the long-discussed four-star, up to 250-room hotel that, this time, would be constructed within the terminal.

The airport issued an RFP in 2015 searching for a partner to build a hotel behind the hourly garage, which would have had direct access to the terminal via a skywalk; however, the airport didn’t receive any bids. Airport management is now planning to build the branded hotel via a public-private partnership, based on projects at facilities in Boston, Detroit and Orlando.