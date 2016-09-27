BizWeekly 9/27/2016

Kittleman Asks for Fitzgerald’s Resignation After OHR Report

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has requested the resignation of Sheriff James Fitzgerald. The request came after the county’s Office of Human Rights (OHR) substantiated claims that Fitzgerald created a hostile work environment and retaliated against deputies who didn’t support his re-election.

The OHR report sustained allegations that Fitzgerald has made numerous derogatory comments about African-Americans, women and Jews, including previous County Executive Ken Ulman. Last Thursday, Kittleman sent a letter to the sheriff, urging him to resign.

Fitzgerald plans to hold a press conference this Thursday.

Joint Statement of County Executives Kittleman, Ulman, Robey and Cochran

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and former County Executives Kenneth Ulman, James Robey and Edward Cochran recently issued the following joint statement.

“Howard County is considered one of the best places in the nation to live in no small part because of our shared values of inclusion and respect for neighbors of all backgrounds and beliefs.

“The words and actions of Howard County Sheriff James Fitzgerald, revealed and substantiated in the findings of the Howard County Office of Human Rights, run counter to these values, and to our personal beliefs.

“The conclusions of the report are deeply disturbing, and those words and thoughts are deplorable and have no place in our society, especially when they come from an elected law enforcement official.

Cordish Expands Reach of Casino With Live! Lofts The Cordish Companies is expanding the reach of its Live! brand with the launch of boutique hotel Live! Lofts, created from a newly-acquired hotel property located at 7491 New Ridge Road, near the Cordish-owned Maryland Live! Casino. The announcement marked the second major hotel announcement within a week from Cordish, which just celebrated the groundbreaking of its flagship $200 million Live! Hotel, a 17-story luxury hotel, event center and spa located adjacent to the casino, which is expected to open in early 2018. Live! Hotel and Live! Lofts are the first two hotels to carry the Live! moniker. Expansion of both brands is planned across the United States – where Cordish also owns and operates such properties as Charleston Place Hotel in South Carolina and the Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hotels in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. – and internationally. Live! Lofts will be located at the former Hilton Garden Inn, which will undergo an extensive, $3 million renovation project. The 11-story hotel complex currently features 250 rooms, including more than 100 suites; a heated indoor pool and jet spa; dining in The Loft Grill; cocktails in The Lounge; and a variety of 24-hour amenities, including shuttle transportation to/from Live! Casino and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Rooms will remain available to guests as renovations begin in public spaces beginning this winter, with final improvements to the hotel expected to be complete by mid-2017.

Kittleman Submits Legislation to Simplify Ellicott City Flood Recovery

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman filed legislation with the county council aimed at simplifying the recovery process for building owners of historic properties damaged in the July 30 Ellicott City flash flood. The bill would allow certain minor alterations of historic buildings to proceed without a certificate of approval from the Howard County Historic Preservation Commission as long as the alterations are in accordance with accepted design guidelines.

Kittleman said the bill would allow the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning to approve work, such as replacement of non-historic materials with historically appropriate materials, signs, minor landscape changes and minor changes, to plans already approved by the Historic Preservation Commission; as well as simplify the pre-approval process for historic property tax credits.

The current process can take up to two months to obtain written approval. The proposed process will reduce this to approximately two weeks. The commission will continue to approve significant alterations to structures within historic districts through the normal process.

Allan Shad, chair of the Historic Preservation Commission, said his organization supports streamlining the process for minor alterations to historic structures in the Ellicott City and Lawyers Hill historic districts.

“The new process will avoid lengthy timelines for property owners making minor changes that comply with the Historic District Guidelines and will aid the recovery and reconstruction of Historic Ellicott City,” Shad said.

Ellicott City: Now Reopened for Business

Below are lists of businesses that are open on Main Street and others that are working from remote locations. If you have a business to add to either list, email BizMoEditor@aol.com.

Historic District

Alexander Design Studio

Antique Depot

Bear Fox Babe

Dr. John Milton Bowman, D.D.S.

Catalyst Communication

CentreTek

Classic Interiors

The ClayGround Studio

Envy Salon

Judge’s Bench

Hi Ho Silver

Little French Market (catering)

Pam Long Photography

Mat About You

Matcha Time Cafe

Ooh La La Salon

PCF Management

Pure Wine Cafe

Real Estate Auditing

Rethink Brands

River House Pizza Co.

RUCK Law Firm

State Farm Insurance/Fred Gossage

Su Casa

Robert H. Vogel Engineering

Waverly Real Estate

The Wine Bin

Historic Savage Mill

Sweet Cascades Chocolatier

Turf Valley (through the holidays)

Attic Antiques

Boliwalou

Sue Langert Fine Art

Matcha Time Cafe

Park Ridge Trading Co.

Simply Divine Boutique

Southwest Connection

Still Life Gallery

Syriana Gallery

The Vintage Vault and Gallery

Zebop

Opening Soon

La Palapa (9/30)

Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. (week of 10/1)

The Creative Garden (10/10)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane (11/4)

Weinstein Seeks to Halt Development in Tiber-Hudson Watershed

Howard County Council Vice Chairperson Jon Weinstein has introduced Council Bill 65-2016, which would temporarily prohibit the issuance of certain permits for new commercial or residential development in the Tiber-Hudson Watershed. In addition, the legislation calls for certain county agencies to study, report and make recommendations on development, stormwater management and flood mitigation.

The Tiber and Hudson branches, tributaries of the Patapsco River that pass through Historic Ellicott City, are confined by the steep topography surrounding Main Street and are lined along their banks by historic buildings. They are subject to severe flooding, as witnessed during the devastating flood in July.

The bill declares a nine-month moratorium on the issuance of permits by the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits for new development located within the watershed and requests the Department of Public Works (DPW) to conduct a Hydraulic and Hydrologic (H&H) analysis of the area in and around Historic Ellicott City, along with other analyses of the recent flood. The administration will report to the county council on the studies and provide any recommendations about changes in law and procedures to protect the area.

Testimony for Council Bill 65-2016 will be accepted at the council’s regular legislative public hearing on Sept. 19. To sign up to testify, visit https://apps.howardcountymd.gov/otestimony. To submit testimony electronically, email councilmail@howardcountymd.gov.

ELTA Systems Set to Expand in Howard County

As part of a week-long economic development mission to Israel, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently met with executives of defense giant ELTA Systems Ltd. and announced that the company’s U.S. affiliate, ELTA North America, is tripling its footprint in Maryland and adding up to 50 new jobs during the next two to three years.

The company, which opened a 7,500-square-foot facility in Howard County’s Maple Lawn community in 2012, has signed a new lease for 21,500 square feet in Annapolis Junction and plans to move next month.

ELTA North America leverages state-of-the-art technology from ELTA Systems Ltd., the world’s fourth largest radar company and a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and produces the components for Israel’s famous “Iron Dome” anti-missile system, as well as border surveillance radars for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. ELTA North America also is involved in helping warfighters and first responders combat the growing threat of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs).

Maryland has long maintained ties with Israel, building on shared strengths in biotechnology, information technology, aerospace and defense. Currently, about 24 Israeli companies maintain offices in Maryland, including Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Medispec and IMI Services (a subsidiary of Israel Military Industries). In 2015, Israel was Maryland’s 43rd largest trading partner, with $145.1 million in product exports, mostly chemicals, transportation equipment, and computer and electronic products.

Bicentennial Plaque Dedicated at Savage Mill

Historic Savage Mill Managing Partner Jay Winer unveiled a bicentennial plaque in mid-September marking the Mill’s bicentennial. “The first construction here occurred when James Madison was president, which gives some sense of the historic tradition we have here,” Winer said.

State and local dignitaries participated in the dedication ceremony, with Maryland Planning Secretary Wendi Peters presenting Winer with a Governor’s Citation and State Sen. Guy Guzzone presenting an accompanying citation from the Maryland General Assembly.

“We know how important this institution is to the community,” Guzzone said. “It serves as an important draw for business and tourism … and we recognize that it took enormous work to make this place the success that it is.” The new plaque is located at the western entrance of the mill’s New Weave Building, near Terrapin Adventures.

MDOT’s Annual Meeting to Be Sept. 29 at North Laurel Community Center

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold its annual Howard County Consolidated Transportation Plan meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. at the North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, in Laurel. The meeting is part of an annual tour to update local officials and the public on the state’s six-year capital investment program. Deputy Transportation Secretary Jim Ports will lead the event, and will use the public’s input to help draft MDOT’s six-year capital budget.

“This meeting gives residents the opportunity to ask state officials to prioritize state road projects that would benefit us here in Howard County,” said Kittleman. “Improvements to transportation needs in Howard County often require significant state investment. This is our chance to let the state know how it can best help us.”

State officials also will answer questions related to Chapter 36, a new law that requires the scoring and ranking of major construction projects before they can be added to the Consolidated Transportation Program next year. The state conducts similar sessions in the state’s other 22 counties, and Baltimore City, during the fall.

MDOT will present a final budget to the Maryland General Assembly in January. The current six-year draft is scheduled to invest $14.4 billion in the state’s transportation network. The state is investing another $1.99 billion in toll roads and bridges during the same time period.

Howard DPW Hosting Public Meeting on Davis Branch Stream Restoration Project

Howard County’s Department of Public Works will hold a public meeting tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., at Howard County Conservancy’s Gudelsky Environmental Education Center, 10520 Old Frederick Road, in Woodstock, to discuss a nearby stream restoration project.

The Department’s Bureau of Environmental Services plans to complete a stream restoration project on the Davis Branch, a Patapsco River tributary located on the grounds of the Conservancy. The branch, like many area streams, has been heavily impacted by stormwater and has experienced significant erosion. The proposed restoration project will utilize a variety of wood and rock structures to re-establish a more natural stream and floodplain condition and is expected to increase the variety of wildlife habitats and create a more functional environmental system. Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2016 and conclude in spring 2017.

The informal meeting will include a brief overview of the project, and proposed construction drawings will be available for viewing. County staff, Conservancy staff, design engineers and the contractor will be present to answer any questions.

Those unable to attend who would like to view the proposed plans and/or have questions should contact Christine Lowe with the Department of Public Works, Stormwater Management Division, at 410-313-0522 or email cslowe@howardcountymd.gov. For questions or more information about this Capital Project D-1158, contact Lisa Brightwell, Public Works Customer Service, at 410-313-3440, or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.

HCAC Helping to ‘Recreate’ Ellicott City

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) will hold a reception on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6-8 p.m., to benefit its Re-create: Ellicott City Artist Relief Fund, established to assist Ellicott City artists impacted by the July flood. The evening will serve as the closing reception for the extended and expanded Paint It! Ellicott City 2016 exhibit.

The HCAC’s 20% commission on artwork sales from the exhibit will be donated to the relief fund, and many of the Paint It! artists have agreed to donate some or all of their portion of sales. The HCAC has already sold 50 works of art. Ellicott City artists and galleries also have been invited to participate by setting up pop-up shops during the reception, providing another opportunity to shop local and support the businesses affected by the flood.

Residents Cautioned About Charity Scams

The Howard County Office of Consumer Protection is warning residents to use caution and common sense when dealing with solicitors who claim to represent firefighter associations or others seeking donations to aid people who have been affected by a fire or disaster.

“We hope residents exercise care to identify potential imposters. Even when the organization is legitimate, it’s important to know how much of your donation will actually go to the people you want to help. We just want our community to be aware of the potential scam,” said Fire Chief John Butler.

The Office of Consumer Protection offers various tips, including making sure the organization is registered with the Office of the Secretary of State (SOS) The SOS’s website (http://sos.maryland.gov/Charity/Pages/default.aspx) enables users to see if the organization is registered and provides links to other sites that will assist in making donation decisions; also, check on the charity’s reputation by using sites like www.charitynavigator.org and www.givewell.org.

For more information, contact the Office of Consumer Protection at 410-313-6420 or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/scamalert.htm ; residents who have lost money or feel their personal safety is at risk should contact the Howard County Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 410-313-2200 to file a report.

Third Annual Discover Downtown Columbia 5K/1M Fun Run Set for Oct. 2

The Downtown Columbia Partnership and Howard County Library System are hosting the third annual Discover Downtown Columbia 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting at 9 a.m., at The Plaza at The Mall in Columbia.

The course takes runners past and through some of downtown’s iconic landmarks including The Mall in Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Howard County Library System’s Central Branch, Toby’s Dinner Theatre and the former Rouse Company building (now home to Whole Foods Market and Haven On The Lake spa), ending at the People Tree at the Downtown Lakefront.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three overall finishers (male/female) and the top finisher (male/female) in each age category. Entertainment will be featured before, during and after the race. Clyde’s will host a Beer Garden with free beer for participants over 21.

Sponsorships are available by contacting Barbara Nicklas at barbnicklas@gmail.com. Registration fees currently are $40. The 1-Mile Fun Run is $10. Runners and walkers are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Columbia Partnership and Howard County Library System. Register at discoverdowntown5k.com.

WellDoc Announces Agreement With LifeScan

Columbia-based digital health technology leader WellDoc has entered into a commercial partnership agreement with LifeScan Inc., a Johnson & Johnson diabetes care company, to deliver across the United States a best-in-class digital health solution for Type 2 diabetes.

The companies will integrate WellDoc’s clinically validated BlueStar diabetes management platform and mobile application, the first digital therapeutic approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Type 2 diabetes, with LifeScan’s OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose monitoring system with built-in Bluetooth Smart Technology and the OneTouch Reveal digital system. The combined offering will seek to create a comprehensive, data-driven and payer-reimbursed program for Type 2 diabetes management.

Inovalon to Acquire Creehan & Co.

Bowie-based Inovalon, a technology company providing cloud-based analytics and data-driven intervention platforms to the health care industry, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Creehan Holding Co. Inc., the parent company of Creehan & Co., of Canonsburg, Pa., an independent provider of specialty pharmacy and specialty medications management software-as-a-service platforms.

“Specialty pharmacy is a uniquely high-value subsegment of the health care ecosystem that is of increasing importance to payors, pharmaceutical companies and patients alike,” said Dr. Keith Dunleavy, Inovalon chairman and CEO. “This complex segment of the market benefits greatly from a data-focused approach as the mutual goal of all parties is to achieve greater quality, outcomes and financial performance. The clear leadership position of Creehan & Company and the vital nature of this strongly growing market segment, coupled with significant data and technology synergies with Inovalon’s platforms and client base, make this an exciting and powerful combination.”

MCE Technology Demo Day Set for Tomorrow

The Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship (MCE) will hold a Technology Review Demo Day at the MCE facilities in Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. This session will provide a look into a number of technologies originating from The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (APL) and will demonstrate technologies in cyber, health and space that are open for licensing.

Technical experts, entrepreneurs, investors, potential partners and mentors as well as others interested in reviewing APL technologies to further commercialization opportunities in cyber, health and space are welcome. Technologies that will be presented include cybersecurity software; diagnostics for eye, lung, skin and heart conditions; and coatings and other surface technologies. For more information, call 410-313-6500.

Howard Conservancy to Host Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 2

Celebrate the arrival of fall with the Howard County Conservancy by exploring its historic three-century-old farm at its ninth annual Fall Festival, on Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be pony rides and hay rides, crafts for all ages, pumpkin and gourd painting, farmhouse tours and other attractions, along with new activities such as lace making, wool spinning, whittling and an archeological dig demonstration.

Its Fall Festival Farmers’ Market will feature grass-fed beef and pork and fall vegetables and fruits. Family portraits will be available in the historic Montjoy Barn. The event will be held at the Conservancy’s Mt. Pleasant location, at 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock, and will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $10 per car, with food and drinks available for purchase. To learn more, visit www.hcconservancy.org/upcoming-events

CFHoCo Requests Award Nominations

The Community Foundation of Howard County (CFHoCo) is requesting nominations for its Leadership Council Award and its Casey & Pebble Willis Making a Difference Award. Nomination forms are available at www.cfhoco.org and are due Oct. 3.

The Leadership Council Award recognizes a 25- to 45-year-old who has shown leadership and commitment as a member of a nonprofit board in Howard County and includes $1,000 supporting the recipient’s organization; The Casey and Pebble Willis Making a Difference Award recognizes a new or ongoing program or project of a nonprofit organization in Howard County and includes $3,000 in support. The CFHoCo will present both awards at its annual dinner, A Celebration of Philanthropy, on Nov. 10 in Ellicott City.

Southern Howard County Civic Association to Host Candidate Night

The Southern Howard County Civic Association will host a Candidate Night on Oct. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the North Laurel Community Center. Voters in Maryland Congressional District 3 are invited to meet and learn more about Congressional Candidates John Sarbanes (D-Incumbent) and Mark Plaster (R) during the event.

HEC Opens Avoca 2016 Decorator Show House

Historic Ellicott City (HEC) invites the public to visit its 30th Annual Decorator Show House, Avoca, a stone manor home sited on a secluded wooded property at 4824 Montgomery Road. A portion of the funds raised through ticket sales will be set aside in a fund to help restore and rebuild those properties in the historic district that were severely impacted by the flood waters.

During more than three months of intensive renovation, the designers and HEC have creatively reimagined this 4,838-square-foot manor house with innovative design concepts.

The house is open through Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays (closed Mondays, and note that doors close one hour before the end time). For the history of Avoca, visit HEC’s website at www.historicec.com. Tickets for the Show House are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available for purchase at www.historicec.com or by calling 410-461-6908.

