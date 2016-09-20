BizWeekly 9/20/2016

BizWeekly 9/20/2016

BWCC, WCC Announce Intent to Merge

The West Anne Arundel County (WCC) and the Baltimore Washington Corridor (BWCC) chambers of commerce have signed an agreement exploring becoming a single entity. The combined organization would be the largest chamber in Anne Arundel County and serve the larger region surrounding Fort Meade and Laurel.

“With both CEOs leaving within months of each other, and a shared focus on the economic vitality of our region, this seemed a natural opportunity,” said BWCC Board Chairman Eric Harris. “We believe combining forces will better serve the members of both entities and the region as a whole.”

Both organizations emphasized the benefits they foresee for members as a result of the proposed merger, which will have a broader, more regional economic focus, greater advocacy capabilities, increased networking programs and enhanced staffing to support member needs.

The organizations will now begin a period of due diligence before finalizing the merger, which will include a vote by each chamber’s full membership by the end of 2016. Matters still to be decided include the new organization’s board and staff structure, location and name. The BWCC will be represented in upcoming CEO interviews already scheduled by the West County Chamber Search Committee. Projected date for final acceptance or rejection of the proposed merger is Dec. 8.

Columbia Named No. 1 Among ‘Best Places to Live’ in U.S. by Money

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman recently gathered with residents of Columbia to celebrate the naming of the planned community as the “Best Place to Live” in America by Money magazine. Once known as “The Next America” when it was founded nearly 50 years ago on ideals of inclusion and diversity by developer Jim Rouse, Columbia was recognized by the magazine for its great schools, outstanding health and recreation opportunities, abundant cultural activities and welcoming climate for businesses and families.

Money‘s annual “Best Places to Live” list focuses on communities with populations from 50,000 to 300,000, analyzing and ranking them on about 60 factors, from median home prices to graduation rates and crime rates. The magazine’s editors said Columbia stood out as a “planned community that prizes economic and social diversity.”

Kittleman cited the 3,600 acres of open space, the 94 miles of pathways, the county’s top public school system, great access to health care and libraries, and Howard Community College as just some of the attractions that make Columbia a desirable place to live.

Columbia has regularly been in Money‘s Top 10, ranked jointly with Ellicott City at No. 4 in 2006, No. 8 in 2008, No. 2 in 2010, No. 8 in 2012 and No. 6 in 2014 (Ellicott City was ranked separately this year). This year’s rankings were out of 823 U.S. small cities, which were defined; the rankings in the odd-numbered years are for small towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000.

FEMA Funds Approved for Ellicott City Flood Costs

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, along with Gov. Larry Hogan and County Council Vice Chairman Jon Weinstein, announced that Howard County has been awarded public assistance funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a result of President Barack Obama’s declaration of emergency for costs incurred during the July 30 Ellicott City flash flood.

By granting the declaration, federal assistance will be made available for expenses related to infrastructure repair and replacement, hazard mitigation projects, debris removal and other costs associated with the storm. Kittleman said a FEMA declaration means that Howard County will be able to recover 75% of FEMA-eligible costs.

Kittleman also noted that Howard County already had a head start on recovery efforts, with former State Sen. and County Executive Jim Robey serving as a special adviser, a Community Advisory Group in place and a list of possible mitigation projects established by the Historic Ellicott City Flood Work Group that was established in 2015.

“The opening up of federal mitigation grant funding will help us implement controls and projects to help prevent future flooding incidents from occurring,” said Kittleman. “The declaration could open up funding from resources such as the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program, potential IRS tax relief programs and the Cora Brown Fund.”

Kittleman also said a critical benefit of the declaration will be the support of a federal coordinating officer whose job will be to take the lead in coordinating all the federal aid entities. This coordination will help the county ensure that it satisfies key requirements for all eligible programs and not miss out on any funding opportunities.

Plans Announced for Maryland Academy for Innovation in National Security

University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP), President Wallace Loh and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), President Jay Perman announced the intention to create the Maryland Academy for Innovation in National Security that would support an FBI headquarters in Greenbelt.

Loh and Perman shared their vision for a strategic national security partnership that will harmonize UMB and UMCP’s relevant capabilities in terrorism and counterterrorism studies, intelligence analysis, cybersecurity and high performance computing, criminology and criminal justice, homeland security law and crisis management.

The Maryland Academy would be located on the UMCP campus and build on existing programs at UMCP and UMB, such as the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), the Maryland Cybersecurity Center (MC2), the Center for the Advanced Study of Languages (CASL), and the Schools of Law, Medicine and Business.

“This national security partnership to establish the Maryland Academy for Innovation in National Security would provide the world’s preeminent law enforcement organization with a continuous pipeline of pioneering research and access to a world-class regional workforce,” said Loh.

“UMB is excited to bring its assets to this Academy: our Carey School of Law, with its deep expertise and programs in crisis management, cybersecurity and counterterrorism; the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, a leader in all aspects of national security and emergency response; and our essential biomedical capabilities, including unrivaled experience in forensic genomic analysis and viral detection, prevention and treatment,” said Perman. “Partnering with our colleagues in College Park, we can establish an innovation hub that advances the FBI’s mission and protects this country’s national security interests.”

Kittleman Requests Council’s Extension of State of Emergency in Ellicott City Until Oct. 6

Following a Town Hall meeting Sept. 14 where he received input from hundreds of residents, merchants and property owners, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, with Council Vice-Chairperson Jon Weinstein, have asked the Howard County Council to extend the state of emergency in Ellicott City until Oct. 6.

“I appreciate the input we heard from those who attended the Town Hall. Those are the folks who live and work along Main Street, and we want to give them the additional time they requested,” said Kittleman. “Extending the State of Emergency is a reasonable and balanced solution and one that Jon and I believe will be very beneficial to the needs of the Main Street community. I am pleased that residents can move back into their homes this weekend, and businesses can start the important task of rebuilding.”

While it seeks the extension of the state of emergency, the county reopened all of Main Street on Sept. 17, at 7 a.m., except for the area just east of Old Columbia Pike and just west of Maryland Avenue. Credentials will be required to have full, around-the-clock access to this area. Businesses will be required to obtain wristband credentials for their own clients, customers and contractors. Credentialing will be available at the Roger Carter Community Center, 3000 Milltown Drive, daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. All previous credentials remain valid.

Also on Sept. 17, the Patapsco River Bridge reopened to two-way traffic for access to Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street. Commuters are urged to use alternate routes.

On-street parking of personal vehicles will remain prohibited on Main Street. Parking will be available in all county lots, with the exception of Lot “B” which is located on the eastern portion of Main Street. Parking in Lot “D” will be limited and two-way access will be from Old Columbia Pike onto Roussey Lane. There will be no direct access to or from Main Street.

Kittleman stressed that Main Street remains an active construction zone and it may be necessary to impose temporary restrictions and changes through the flood-damaged area. Traffic pattern changes, such as one-way traffic, detours, lane closures, flagging operations and complete closures of the roadway, could occur.

Howard County Police and private security will maintain security checkpoints and enhanced patrols around the clock through Oct. 6, when it is anticipated that Main Street between Old Columbia Pike and Maryland Avenue will reopen at 5 p.m. For more information or assistance, call 410-313-2900 and continue to visit the recovery resource page at www.ECfloodrecovery.org

Applications, Process Announced for Ellicott City Flood Assistance

The #ECStrong Recovery Fund Committee has completed developing procedures and applications for distributing relief funds donated to the United Way of Central Maryland (UWCM) and the Ellicott City Partnership (ECP) following the July 30 flood that devastated the historic district.

To be eligible for #ECStrong Recovery Fund assistance from UWCM or ECP, applicants must be directly impacted by the flood and the impact must have occurred within ECP’s geographic mission area. Individual applicants seeking humanitarian assistance, including those who live outside the ECP mission area, are eligible for funds raised by the UWCM.

Since the flood, more than $300,000 has been donated to the United Way and $800,000 to the Ellicott City Partnership. Grants are available (subject to the availability of funds) for those who are uninsured or underinsured and have necessary expenses and serious needs that they are unable to meet through other available resources. Applicants are strongly encouraged to complete online applications, expected to be available at https://ecpartnership.org/ec-strong-recovery-fund beginning this week. Check the website for the application deadline.

Forms also can be downloaded from the site to be completed and emailed to ECPReliefGrant@gmail.com or mailed to the Ellicott City Partnership, P.O. Box 92, Ellicott City, MD 20141. Questions regarding the applications can be emailed to that address, as well. Applicants requiring assistance with completing the application should contact the Community Action Council, which will provide one-on-one support at the Gateway Building, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia. For phone support, call Beth Stein at 410-313-6440.

Grants are capped at $1,500 for individuals and up to $15,000 for business and property owners. Additional information about the grant amounts, eligibility or application process, as well as a guide to additional resources, is available at the ECP website shown above.

Below are lists of businesses that are open on Main Street and others that are working from remote locations. If you have a business to add to either list, email BizMoEditor@aol.com.

Open on Main Street

State Farm/Fred Gossage

RUCK Law Firm

Judge’s Bench

The Wine Bin

PCF Management

Antique Depot

CentreTek

Waverly Real Estate

Rethink Brands

Envy Salon

Ooh La La! Hair Salon

Robert H. Vogel Engineering

Working From Turf Valley

Sue Langert

Working From Remote Sites

River House Pizza

Little French Market

Bear Fox Babe

Matcha Time Café

Capitol Technology University Opens Doors to ITT Students

Students left stranded by the recent closure of ITT Tech may be able to transfer their credits and complete their education at Capitol Technology University, in Laurel, representatives of the university said on Sept. 15.

Capitol is hosting virtual open houses through its distance learning platform each Wednesday at 7 p.m. in order to assist ITT Tech students, who found their educational paths suddenly blocked last week when the school shuttered its doors, and are accessible through Capitol’s website.

Many transfer students will be able to complete all their coursework online, via Capitol’s live virtual classroom. “Even if you were studying at an ITT Tech location in another state, Capitol may be an option for you. You can connect from your computer at home and finish your degree online,” said Justin Zickar, associate director of undergraduate recruitment. Students can also call the admissions office at 800-950-1992.

Anne Arundel County, City of Annapolis Enter Into Strategic Election Partnership

Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh have announced a strategic partnership where the independent Anne Arundel County Board of Elections (BOE) will assist in the administrative processing of the 2017 city primary and general elections.

“This partnership is not only incredibly cost-effective for the city, but it offers proficiency in the process,” Pantelides said. “The county board of elections is a group of professionals that is staffed year-round for the sole purpose of conducting elections, compared to the city, which adds one temporary elections staff member every four years.”

The BOE will provide the voting infrastructure and personnel for the conduct of the elections, and will also work in conjunction with the city to provide the following.

● Election judges to staff the polls and operate the voting infrastructure on Election Day

● Voting system staff to prepare the voting infrastructure

● Administrative staff to perform voter registration transactions; recruit, hire and train election judges; review absentee and provisional ballots at canvassing; and present recommended dispositions to the City Board of Supervisors of Elections

● Canvassing staff to assist the city with the conduct of the Absentee Ballot and Provisional Ballot canvasses and assist the city with the conduct of any recount

The elections will be conducted in accordance with the city’s Election Code, and under the agreement, the ultimate decision-making authority granted under the city’s Election Code to the city’s Board of Supervisors of Elections will remain totally intact.

Loyola University Maryland Faculty Win $280K Grant From NSF

Four Loyola University Maryland faculty members have been awarded a $280,120 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to build a high-performance computing (HPC) cluster that will exponentially expand research opportunities for faculty and students across disciplines.

The HPC cluster will make essential computing power immediately available for research projects identified by the grant recipients in their proposal to NSF. Loyola researchers did not previously have this level of computing power available to them locally, and therefore would rely on outside computing resources – which could delay results – or largely consider projects that could be studied within existing resource constraints.

“So many of the questions we’re trying to answer today, and the problems we’re trying to solve, require computationally-intensive modeling and programming that can be tremendously challenging on traditional desktop computers,” said Megan Olsen, assistant professor of computer science and principal investigator on the grant. “Our new HPC cluster will eliminate those resource barriers, significantly expanding opportunities for faculty research, faculty recruitment and student research – all with the potential to advance knowledge, understanding and innovation that extends far beyond the initial projects we are considering.”

An HPC cluster consists of multiple computers networked together so they can run comprehensive analyses from one user or many users simultaneously without compromising performance or speed. Users log onto an HPC cluster remotely; the physical cluster is located in a server room.

Undergraduate students at Loyola interested in research will receive training and mentorship, as well.

GP Strategies to Acquire Maverick Solutions

Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corp., of Columbia, has signed a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions) to acquire Maverick Solutions, a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) product training services. The acquisition will extend GP Strategies’ ability to deliver ERP systems training and user adoption services to its health care customer base and expand into the higher education sector.

“The acquisition of Maverick will further enable GP Strategies to provide cloud-based ERP training services. We believe that Maverick’s services will be a strategic fit to our approximately 120 Global 500 customers,” said Scott Greenberg, GP Strategies’ CEO. “It is a great start to resume our acquisition strategy, which has been a part of GP Strategies’ past success.”

Sonatype, CloudBees Launch DevOps Express Initiative

Fulton-based Sonatype , a leader in software supply chain automation, announced the launch of DevOps Express , a one-of-a-kind industry initiative that simplifies access to a set of integrated, battle-tested DevOps solutions aiming to accelerate any organization’s time-to-value.

Prior to this, buyers were forced to assess, assemble and support best-in-breed solutions themselves. As a foundational member of DevOps Express, Sonatype collaborated with CloudBees to design an approach that makes it easier for enterprises to acquire, design, integrate and support DevOps native tools. Other industry leaders participating in the initiative include Atlassian, BlazeMeter, CA Technologies, Chef, DevOps Institute, GitHub, Infostretch, JFrog, Puppet Labs, Sauce Labs, SOASTA and SonarSource.

As part of the DevOps Express initiative, Sonatype is delivering a set of 12 integrations available to the community. Integrations include the following.

Beyond product integrations, Sonatype has also joined forces with DevOps Express partners to deliver the first set of 31 DevOps reference architectures . Each of the architectures reveals real-world deployments that integrate tools from participating DevOps Express members.

Bay Bank to Participate in Israel Bonds High Holiday Matching Program

Israel Bonds Maryland announced that Bay Bank will continue its legacy partnership with the Israel Bonds High Holidays Matching Partners Program following Bay Bank’s acquisition of Hopkins Federal Savings Bank earlier this year.

Bay Bank assumes Hopkins Federal’s previous role and joins matching partners The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, The Haron Dahan Foundation and Sandra R. & Malcolm C. Berman, as they continue to provide 100% matching purchases for all Israel bonds investments made by the community during the 2016 High Holidays season.

An Israel bond investment declares appreciation for the ideals and values of the State of Israel. To maximize support for Israel Bonds, Bay Bank is a participating bank in the Israel Bonds financing program.

The Israel Bonds Maryland High Holidays matching program began in 2006 with a 50% match from Hopkins Federal Savings. The Associated became Israel Bonds’ second matching partner in 2008 with a 100% match. Since, the program has grown to include four partners. Throughout the past 10 years, the High Holidays campaign has generated investments of more than $75 million for Israel through more than 6,000 participants.

Individuals interested in participating in the Israel Bonds High Holidays matching campaign can turn down their tab card during their synagogue’s High Holidays appeal, contact the Israel Bonds office at 410-484-6670 X1 or visit www.israelbonds.com

Columbia’s Newest Sister City is Cap-Haitien, Haiti

Columbia now has a fourth sister city – Cap-Haitien, Haiti, a community on the northern coast of the Caribbean island of Haiti with a population of about 190,000 people. It is home to the Palace of Sans Souci and the buildings at Ramiers and the Citadel, which together have been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Cap-Haitien Mayor Jean Claude Mondesir signed the sister city agreement in July while joined by a delegation from Howard County, which is home to a large Haitian and Caribbean diaspora. That added Cap-Haitien to an expanding family that also includes Columbia’s sister cities in Cergy-Pontoise, France (since 1977); Tres Cantos, Spain (since 1990); and Tema, Ghana (since 2014).

A sister city relationship is a long-term partnership, approved by Sister Cities International, that allows both communities to get involved in citizen diplomacy, projects of mutual interest and international relations. It can lead to cultural enrichment, educational exchanges, business relationships and humanitarian contributions.

Columbia Association is seeking additional volunteer members for its Cap-Haitien Sister City Committee. Members should be residents of Columbia or Howard County who are interested in developing future exchanges and activities for the residents of Columbia and Cap-Haitien in the areas of culture, dance, visual arts, music, education, sports, environment and business. For additional information, call 410-715-3162 or email International@ColumbiaAssociation.org

Applications Now Being Sought for BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grants

Baltimore Gas and Electric announced that applications for BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants are now available and will be due by Oct. 31. The program, now in its fifth year, supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations throughout BGE’s service area. To date, BGE has provided more than $1 million to 194 emergency response organizations that share BGE’s commitment to the safety of central Maryland residents.

BGE encourages eligible 501(c)(3) organizations that respond to the community’s needs during emergencies to apply for grants of up to $10,000 each. Grant applications are available online at www.bge.com/emergencyrespondersgrant

BGE presented $325,000 to last year’s 65 grant recipients who were formally recognized at an event held at the Maryland Food Bank. In addition to supporting the emergency responder community in Maryland, BGE provides training for fire, police, 911 centers and emergency management organizations that routinely work around utility equipment. BGE is recognized for its own emergency response record, ranking among the top utilities in the nation for rapid response to gas emergency calls and in working to prevent damages to energy equipment.

SHA Resurfacing Section of Gateway to BWI Marshall

Motorists travelling to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will have a smoother driving surface on a section of I-195 (Metropolitan Boulevard) between the Anne Arundel County line and Francis Avenue (east of I-95) , in Arbutus. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) has started a $2.8 million project to resurface 1.4 miles of I-195. Weather permitting, the project should be complete spring 2017.

Last resurfaced in 1990, the 26-year-old road is in need of new pavement and general repairs to the surrounding infrastructure. In addition to patching, grinding (removing top layer of asphalt), paving and restriping, SHA will perform the following work.

● Repair drainage systems and inlets for improved drainage

● Replace fading highway signs

● Retrofit highway lighting with new LED lights

SHA’s contractor, Gray and Sons, of Baltimore, is permitted to close a single lane Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and two lanes Sundays through Thursdays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. More than 46,000 vehicles use this section of I-195 daily, so motorists should plan extra travel time.

Little Patuxent Parkway Lane Additions Project to Begin

A Howard County construction project to add a deceleration lane, turn lane and traffic signal on Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia was expected to begin on or about Monday, Sept. 19. An eastbound deceleration lane and a westbound left turn lane will be constructed in the vicinity of 10741 Little Patuxent Parkway to assist with traffic flow from a new Howard Community College parking garage. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Water Main Project to Extend Additional Service to APL Expected to Begin Sept. 19

A Howard County construction project to extend additional public water service to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) at 7490 Sanner Road, Laurel, is expected to begin on or about Monday, Sept. 19. The project will include the installation of approximately 900 linear feet of 12-inch water pipe along Johns Hopkins Road. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by mid-December.

Temporary lane closures affecting Johns Hopkins Road, Sanner Road and Maple Lawn Boulevard can be expected weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The APL Drive and South Campus West entrances to APL also will be impacted at times. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic as needed, and signs will be posted to alert motorists of the construction. For questions or concerns about Capital Project W-8306, contact Lisa Brightwell, Public Works Customer Service, at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov

CA Holding Public Budget Hearing on Oct. 13

Columbia Association’s (CA) board of directors will hold a public budget hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at CA Headquarters, 6310 Hillside Court, located off Stevens Forest Road near the county vehicle emissions inspection station.

This hearing is one of several opportunities for residents, representatives of village community associations, advisory committee members and others to weigh in on Fiscal Year 2018, the second year of CA’s two-year budget cycle. Earlier in 2016, CA’s board passed the budget for Fiscal Year 2017 (which runs from May 2016 through April 2017) and a conditional budget for Fiscal Year 2018 (which runs May 2017 through April 2018).

Speakers are encouraged to provide written versions of their remarks. There will be time limits for each speaker: three minutes for individuals, five minutes for groups and 10 minutes for village community associations. Testimony also can be provided via email at Board.Members@ColumbiaAssociation.org or by mail to Columbia Association Accounting Department, 6310 Hillside Court, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.

The full schedule of budget work sessions and meetings begins in September and continues into February. These meetings are open to the public; each is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: A CA board meeting providing an opportunity for village community association testimony, in addition to the Oct. 13 public hearing.

Thursday, Oct. 13: A CA board work session including a public hearing for all stakeholders regarding additions and deletions to the conditional fiscal 2018 budget.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017: A CA board work session for deliberation on stakeholders’ proposed additions and deletions to the conditional fiscal 2018 budget. The board will discuss the proposed changes and board-approved threshold adjustments, as well as the annual charge rate and cap for fiscal 2018, and will take straw votes.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017: A second CA board work session for deliberation on adjustments and inputs to the conditional fiscal 2018 budget.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017: A CA board meeting that will include discussion of and voting on approval of the final fiscal 2018 budget revisions and annual charge rate and cap.

The approved fiscal 2017 and conditional fiscal 2018 budgets are online at www.ColumbiaAssociation.org/budget

County Execs to Host Tri-County Opioid Addiction Summit

County Executives Steve Schuh, of Anne Arundel County; Allan Kittleman, of Howard County; and Barry Glassman, of Harford County; will host a Tri-County Opioid Addiction Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m., at Ten Oaks Ballroom, 5000 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville. It will feature panels discussing public health partnerships, drug court programs, the neurobiology of addiction and law enforcement collaboration.

Each executive will outline his jurisdiction’s efforts to addressing the growing opioid crisis. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will outline statewide efforts to combat opioid and heroin abuse. WBAL radio sports personality Keith Mills will deliver the keynote address outlining his personal battle with addiction.

